I don’t know quite how to put this, but I’m a pretty big deal. You are talking to the new Director of Operations for a big ranch north of Leakey.
Actually, you aren’t talking to me because let’s be honest, you’re probably not important enough for me to talk to, but you probably want to know what famous people do, so I’ll let you in on the new gig just for the sake of public relations. First, as a director I direct things. What do I direct, you ask? Well, things.
Although my staff is small, they are extremely talented outdoorsmen, and well-known around the territory as go-getters The ranch foreman is me, the range boss is myself, and I do most if not all the grounds keeping. I’m also the mechanic, the carpenter, the plumber, the accountant and the maid.
If you’ve ever seen the recent TV series “Yellowstone,” my job is very similar to the role played by the character Rip Wheeler. In fact, the resemblance is almost uncanny. I look like Rip, I’m a tough enforcer like Rip, and we even have the same natural attraction to ladies, but like Rip, I’m a one-woman man and I don’t have time for such shenanigans.
I take care of the stock, too, just like Rip, but not horses. Since the ranch is a hunting operation, my biggest responsibility is to take care of animals. We have wild game here from five different continents and taking care of these critters throughout the year is quite a chore. I have to feed them, make sure they have access to water, keep them out of trouble, and attempt to keep some semblance of balance to the various herds that thrive on the property. It keeps me pretty busy, but taking care of things is what I do.
It’s a perfect fit for me … except for one small problem. Don’t tell the ranch owner this, but since I only have half a dozen readers, I can confide in you that I’m a little nervous about the new gig. Full transparency here, I don’t take care of others very well. Heck, I can’t even take care of my own kid. Last weekend, my wife went to visit an old college buddy, and she left me very clear instructions on how to feed my 13-year-old son. Lunch meals were pretty simple - peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. However, for dinner, I was supposed to cook frozen bagel bites at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. The first night wasn’t too bad, but I overcooked the bagel bites by 10 minutes. Although they were a little crisp, they were still edible. The second night, however, I overcooked the bagel bites by just over 10 hours. I didn’t even realize my error until the next morning when I noticed that the area by the coffee maker and next to the oven was a little warmer than usual.
Now I know what you’re thinking, why not just use the timer on the oven? Indeed, that is an appropriate question to ask the average bloke. However, any idiot with half a brain can remember to check the oven after 15 minutes. Forgetting to check the oven for 10 hours, on the other hand, is next level idiocracy. Taking care of myself is even difficult.
Apparently, real men don’t know that Pantene PRO V-Smooth and Sleek Formula (sitting next to the toilet) is not lotion. However, my feet have smelled decidedly better these last few days.
By the way, why do shampoo companies universally use 4-point font to put the word “shampoo” on the bottle?
Anyway, I need to wrap this up because I have a lot to things to do, like feeding hay to the barn cats and putting out kibble for the antelope. Don’t worry though. I’ll take care of it.
