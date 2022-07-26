I don’t know quite how to put this, but I’m a pretty big deal. You are talking to the new Director of Operations for a big ranch north of Leakey.

Actually, you aren’t talking to me because let’s be honest, you’re probably not important enough for me to talk to, but you probably want to know what famous people do, so I’ll let you in on the new gig just for the sake of public relations. First, as a director I direct things. What do I direct, you ask? Well, things.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.