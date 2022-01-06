Well, the post-holiday blues have arrived. Santa has come and gone, and as he left, I heard him proclaim ere he drove out of site, “Merry Christmas to all and to all … cough, cough, sneeze, wheez, Kerchew!”
That’s because he drove his team of reindeer right through a big cloud of cedar pollen! Winter has finally arrived, and my mood is about the same as the weather- cold and gray. It’s the same for me every year, and as I fight through the depression that inevitably comes, I try to look forward to events ahead. If you’re like me, you need something to get excited about.
Well, look no further my hill country friends. This is livestock show season, and the FFA and 4H programs are gearing up for the local shows! Come on folks this is fun, and I love to watch our kids get into the culture … agriculture I mean, get it?
A long time ago, back when dinosaurs still roamed the earth, I was a teenager in Future Farmers of America. It’s remarkable how much I learned in FFA over those years. I was vice president of the Chapter Conducting Team, and we competed with other schools practicing parliamentary procedure. I still remember my intro speech, “I preside over meetings in the absence of our president, whose place is beneath the rising sun.” The curriculum taught me so much about how and why official meetings are run.
I also raised animals for our annual show in Tomball, Texas. I learned how to keep the usual species of the farm- chickens, rabbits, pigs, and steers. However, my most memorable experience was raising “Lucky 13.” Lucky was a Hampshire breed of sheep. I remember going with my dad to get him. The local breeder had 13 lambs, and by coincidence, there were 13 of us who wanted to raise one. So, we drew numbers out of a hat for first pick and so on. Guess what number I got? Indeed, my lamb looked a little peeked, and I knew that if I had any shot of making the podium, I was going to have to work my tail off. The only problem, though, was that I had never actually worked my tail off, and if you know me, you know there’s a lot of tale to work.
I won’t go into all the details, but the basics of raising lambs in those days was to work them, walk, them, feed them, and keep their stalls clean. This is not as easy as it sounds, especially after getting home from football practice when my mom would say, “get out there and take care of Lucky before you eat your dinner!”
So, every evening before sunset, I would be out at the barn, swearing at Lucky for making my life miserable. Lucky didn’t cotton too well to being walked, because he was the most stubborn beast that our good Lord ever created. He just stood there, and no matter how hard I pulled on his halter, he just wouldn’t budge.
One weekend, in an especially foul mood, I tied Lucky to our lawn tractor, vowing that if he wouldn’t walk he would be dragged. I meant it too, but my mother rescued him before I could carry out the act of torture ... reasoning with me while holding her infamous frying pan. So, I devised a trick that got him to work out his muscles without knowing it.
With some old timbers that my father kept behind the barn, I built a ramp, and I nailed traction cleats to the incline that must have been a good 12-feet high. Then I screwed his food pale to the landing on top of the ramp. This ingenuity (which was genius if I don’t say so myself) forced Lucky to climb a mini mountain every day if he wanted to eat. Ha, that’ll teach him, I thought.
Eventually, Lucky and I figured each other out, and when the big show day arrived, I was surprised at how muscular and filled out he was compared to the other lambs.
Getting ready for the show is a big deal, and I challenge you readers to go and watch the prep work that the kids are doing next week at the ag barn. Lucky had to be sheared, washed, preened, and polished like he was going to a beauty pageant, which he sort of was.
I remember how nervous I was when we turned our stock into the ring. The judge would line us up, ask us to move, put us in little groups, and when he put his hands on the lamb, you had to basically get your sheep to flex his muscles so as to appear meaty and strong. Lucky got third place that year, and I even got a showmanship ribbon from the judge because the lamb behaved so well. Go figure. But I did give him a bag of apples as a gesture of no hard feelings. To this day, I respect the hard work that our Kerr County and surrounding area students do as they prepare for the big show coming up in January.
Anyway, let’s get out there and support our community at the approaching exhibitions. It’s fun, and the whole family will enjoy the sights, the smells, and the experience. See you out there.
