I was working out at Shotgun Crossfit the other day and was trying hard to keep up with the rest of the class.
About halfway through the class, I wondered if I could finish, as the things we were doing were very hard. In an effort to shift my focus from “I can’t” to “I can,” I began to thank God for different things.
Being thankful always helps me to adjust my attitude and make it more positive.
"Thank you, God, that I can move and your grace is sufficient for this class; thank you for abundant grace — thank you for amazing grace," I said as I took a deep breath.
God’s grace is something that enables us to do things that we ourselves cannot do on our own. The problem I face — and see others face — is that we often try to do things on our own strength instead of depending on Him.
The new season of grace began when Jesus came. Studying the word “grace,” I discovered that it is often modified with some incredible adjectives.
Abundant grace, sufficient grace, riches of grace, confident grace, much grace and surpassing grace were just some of the things I found about this power-packed word.
Romans 5:17 (NIV) states, “… how much more will those who receive God’s abundant provision of grace and the gift of righteousness reign in life through the one man Jesus Christ.”
When we simply ask, “God, help me” or “Jesus, fix it,” in our everyday task at work or at home, His grace helps us rule over life’s circumstances.
I have been encouraged by II Corinthians 2:9 (NIV) during many dark days: "My grace is sufficient for you; my strength is made perfect in weakness."
I’ve had days where I have thought I just cannot do something. It is in those times, I’ve heard God say, “You can do this, my grace is sufficient.”
Grace is not earned; it is given as a gift. I’ve received lots of gifts in my life and, with each one, I had the choice to open the present and use it or leave it unwrapped and unused.
II Corinthians 9:14 says (NIV) “…because of the surpassing grace God has given you. Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!” Surpassing means incomparable or outstanding.
Hebrews 4:16 (NIV) instructs us, “Let us then approach the throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.”
We can always approach God with confidence because his character is rooted in love and forgiveness. God loves to help us. Do you need to open the gift of grace to help you? It is ready to be opened.
II Corinthians 9:8-9 says, “And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.”
His power is right here for you and me in family situations, at work, in relationships, with our kids, in health battles, being kind when others are not — and even in a workout at the gym. Join me in opening God’s incredible gift of grace.
I finished the class at the gym that day and smiled as I walked out the door. God’s grace helped me to finish the workout. I am so thankful I serve a God that cares about the little things in life as well as the big things we face.
I challenge you to join me in thanking God for grace, opening the gift of grace and using it at work, the gym, at home and wherever you are.
---
Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie is a native of the Hill Country, a podcaster, author, writer and speaker. Contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com. You can also purchase her book, “Thriving Through Seasons of Grief,” or listen to her podcast on her website, www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.