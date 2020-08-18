All of us put on some article of clothing each day, and what we select usually depends on what we are doing. We wear certain clothes for work and others casual clothes for working-out or leisure activities.
God actually cares about what we wear and He puts together a pretty cool outfit. He actually wants us to put these garments on every day and never take them off.
Colossians 3:12 (NIV), says, “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive whatever grievances you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them together in perfect unity.”
Wearing these virtues will always make us look good, are hand-picked by God, and one size fits all of us.
Compassion is concern for the suffering or misfortune of others. I know my own personal suffering has developed a greater compassion in me for others that are hurting or suffering. There are many people who need a listening ear, need someone to care when their heart hurts, or to offer comfort or pray for their misfortune. Let’s all wear compassion.
Kindness is the quality of being friendly, generous or considerate. Being kind and considerate is being careful not to cause inconvenience or hurt to another. Proverbs 11:17 tells us, “Those who are kind benefit themselves, but the cruel bring ruin on themselves.” Let’s be careful that our words and actions demonstrate that we care for others.
Humility is a modest view of one’s own importance. Everyone looks good when they wear this character trait. Pride is a common thief that works hard to steal our humility. There is nothing wrong with a feeling of satisfaction with an accomplishment. That is not pride. It is an accomplishment to earn a degree, win a race, or get a promotion. Wearing humility enables us to honor others, making them feel just as valued and important even above our own accomplishment.
Gentleness is always an asset, especially in times of stress and conflict. Proverbs 15:1(AMP) instructs us and says, “A soft and gentle and thoughtful answer turns away wrath, But harsh and painful and careless words stir up anger.”
Patience is the ability to remain calm when dealing with a difficult or annoying situation, task, or person.
True confession: I was recently in a doctor’s office and dealing with someone new at the office front desk. I was also in a hurry and could see myself getting impatient; then I remembered this scripture, and quickly put on patience. It was a good garment to wear, otherwise, I wouldn’t have looked good in that situation. I was grateful I read and remembered this scripture.
Wearing forgiveness is like wearing shoes. We always need to wear them because people will disappoint us, let us down, hurt us. Forgiveness actually protects us and helps us get further in life. Forgiveness is not about the other person, it is about setting ourselves free, and freedom always makes us look and feel better.
The final thing God instructs us to wear is love. It is a garment we must wear every day. Relationships are more important, and this means always choosing love.
All of us are advertising something in our actions and responses. I hope I am always advertising love, especially these days with the stress of the pandemic.
This week, I challenge you to examine your wardrobe. God gives us the most important things to wear; and when we choose from God’s wardrobe, we will always be dressed for success.
Kathleen is a native of the Hill Country and is a writer and speaker. She is passionate about helping people discover their value and worth. Contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@ gmail.com or visit her blog on www.themaxwellminutes.blogspot. com.
