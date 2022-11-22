What I hate most about Hallmark Christmas movies is how much I love them. There, I said it out loud. I’m a guy and I love Hallmark Christmas movies.
What’s that, you think I’m a hopeless romantic sap? Too shallow you say? Well, so what?
Yes, I understand they all have the same plot.
Yes, you can pretty much figure the whole storyline in the first five minutes. A prominent cutthroat, yet attractive, businesswoman from New York City drives to Vermont to tell the owner of a small quaint cookie store that he is being put out of business by the corporate conglomerate.
On the way, she has a flat tire in a snowstorm, and, lo and behold, a handsome young handyman, driving a restored candy apple red 1965 Ford stepside pickup with a Christmas tree in the bed, is the first person to stop and check on the damsel in distress.
Of course, he has to take off his buffalo plaid flannel shirt, so it won’t get grease on it and she can’t help but notice how strong and confidently he handles the jack.
Anyway, he fixes her tire, and during the slightly flirtatious small talk, they discover that they have absolutely nothing in common, and yet there is still some hint of a peculiar and inexplicable attraction between the two strangers.
When the cutthroat finds out that the hotel is closed because the entire staff has the flu, she is forced to book a room at the “Maple Mountain Lodge,” where she finds out that the Lodge owner, a recently widowed matriarch has a son, and guess what?
The son is actually the handsome young handyman who fixed her car. Imagine that. After learning that the quaint cookie store owner is a single, yet stately gentleman who just needs a little fresh business advice, the attractive cutthroat softens and decides to invest all of her privately held stock from the conglomerate into the cookie store, and she hires the handsome handyman to make a few renovations to the building.
While handing a hammer to the handsome handyman, the softened cutthroat businesswoman steals a glance that lasts a little longer than usual. Then they realize they are standing directly under the mistletoe and, during the awkward silence, they just know they were meant to find each other.
They invite the guy’s mother and the stately gentleman to share a toast in the cookie store on Christmas Eve and, guess what, they hit it off too.
The ending scene is the dual marriage between the two couples and the reception is, get this, held in the recently renovated cookie store.
Of course, the Maple Mountain Lodge can’t run itself, and since the stately gentleman cookie store owner was hoping to retire, he bequeaths the business to the handyman and his business-minded bride. The credits start to scroll in a happy ending when the newlyweds share a kiss, while the whole town sings “Joy to the World,” or some kind of plot like that.
Now look, readers, if you’re thinking I’ve become a little light in my loafers because I like Hallmark movies, you better change your opinion, or I’ll come over there and pelt you with Christmas cookies.
I’m a guy’s kind of guy. Heck, I can go outside and chop wood with the best of them. I may not take off my buffalo plaid flannel shirt, mind you, because I’m not young anymore and it already has grease all over it anyway.
However, come November, when the weather gets cool and the football game gets boring, I may or may not have the “previous” button on my remote programmed to the Hallmark Channel.
Maybe I switch the channels when no one is looking. Maybe I like the predictable nature of the plots. Maybe they give me a solid and warm feeling about Christmas in the midst of the chaos that seems to threaten my sanity during the holiday season.
Anyway, what prompted the writing of this piece is that I just read an article titled, “The 50 Sweetest Hallmark Movies You’ll Fall in Love With This Year.”
Gee whiz, they have 50? better get started, there’s only 38 days till Christmas.
Have a great week.
-----
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.