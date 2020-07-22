Dietert News – July 22, 2020

Due to COVID-19, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed until further notice. We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, and our Medical Lending program.
The Dietert Center started a fan drive this past week for our community seniors and our Meals on Wheels clients. Our community is amazing. Ask for help and it happens. We have had several donations, but could use several more. Our Meals on Wheels volunteers asked the clients if they needed one and more than 45 said yes.
If you would like to help us, please drop off a new or gently used fan at our front entrance and we will make sure they go to seniors in need. The center is currently closed, but we are still in the building, so just knock on the door and we will take your donation. Together, we can make sure no senior is without some additional cool air during this heatwave.
Speaking of donations, we are still in need of wheelchairs, transfer benches, potty chairs and regular walkers with wheels up front and stationary stops in the back.
But, once again, our community has stepped up to the plate on this subject too. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
If you are coming to drop off or pick up medical equipment, please bring your mask and wear it if coming into the building, or you can just call to let us know you are here and we will meet you outside. We will continue to follow guidelines recommended by state and local health authorities.
Rick is staying busy with our Personal Alert Link program. If you, or your loved ones would like more information about making sure you have the ability to alert others if you are in need, this is the unit for you. One of the great things about our program is that we come to your home to set the unit up and provide repair service if needed.
Unlike the ones purchased on the internet, we do all the set up for you and help you keep it maintained properly.
Kerr County now has a better 2020 Census self-response rate than the whole state of Texas. Kerr County citizens have responded 58.8 percent and the state as a whole is at 57 percent. So, great job, fellow community members.
The Census bureau has extended the final end of counting to October due to COVID 19. They will begin visiting households that have not completed the survey in August.
The sooner that we all complete the process the better so that community members won’t have to be contacted in person and potentially extend this health crisis. Households can still respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at (844) 330-2020. Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response. Remember, completing this survey helps out our state and most importantly, our county.
We really need help delivering hot meals to our homebound seniors Monday-Friday. Talk about a rewarding volunteer opportunity, this is it. I delivered a route last Thursday with Tony.
I was the driver and Tony was the “jumper.” So, you can do this with a friend or by yourself. I was ready to drive to the next location by the time he got back in the car. Plus it gives all of us a chance to see our community and understand some of the needs that the 2020 Census will help us address. Give Tony Ramos a call 792-4044 for volunteer information.
The feeling of social isolation is a real thing and it can be overwhelming. Please seek out your senior neighbors and make sure that they have what they need. If they are in need of the Meals on Wheels program, please ask them to call us at 896-8117 for more information, or better yet, sit with them while they call us to offer your support. Some are afraid to make that first call.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information. Hope to see everyone very soon.
