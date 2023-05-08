To the editor:
As election day nears, Kerrville suffers from heated language and false charges of the sort that seems to have become a given in our times. With the beauty of our city and the quality performance of its employees and leadership, it is a shame that these are not matched by basic civility at election time.
Much is made of the “woke” mentality of progressives whose rigid ideology excommunicates those who fail to check all of the correct boxes on their socio-political scoresheet. Here in Kerr County, we are not faced with that phenomenon. But our Patriot right invokes its own “woke” issues on the other extreme, assembling a roster of allegiance tests largely reflecting dubious social media.
We see evidence of this “wokeness” in public meetings and political ads which lay out for “true conservatives” what they must think about schools, libraries, voting, past elections and so forth. Often this right-wing “woke” list has little to do with serious local issues (except to oppose virtually any initiative), but it does serve to divide the sheep from the goats. As the list gets longer, suddenly there are fewer and fewer sheep. Many who thought of themselves as moderates or conservatives learn that they no longer qualify for the flock and are hardly distinguishable from Democrats, Socialists and other such riffraff. Just as liberals are tossed from the progressive camp, so are conservatives from the rigid right.
Hasn’t the disintegration of the commissioners court helped us learn? Recent discovery of apparent illegality with one official, an obsession with paper ballot counting (horse and carriage next?), and questions about whether to spend the bond issue dollars which they themselves recommended to the voters—these remind us of how important it is to elect honest, sensible officials to work with our county judge.
Clearly, the “woke” on the right are true believers, and they will vote, which I respect. The question is, will the many who simply seek honest, thoughtful public servants, but who may assume that plenty of others will do the voting, take the time to exercise a right that can profoundly affect our community? Layng Guerriero, Jeff Harris, and Jack Stevens do not harangue, they are not angry, they do not publish scare ads, but they are experienced, sensible persons who deserve the opportunity to contribute to what is a remarkably desirable community. Let’s do our part to enable them to serve.
– Tim Summerlin
Kerrville
To the editor:
Republican Party Chair Paul Zohlen is, by job description in the Republican Party of Texas SREC County Chair Handbook, the official spokesperson for the County Executive Committee (CEC), whose members are the Kerr County precinct chairs. In that capacity, the handbook makes it clear that it’s incumbent upon Mr. Zohlen to share the views of the majority of the CEC and to maintain an appearance of impartiality and neutrality at all times.
Chair Zohlen has instead chosen another approach. In the Dec. 31, 2022, KDT he denied the unanimous vote of the CEC to support the county commissioners’ court in the renegotiation of the interlocal agreement and condemning the city council’s support of sexually explicit books in the children’s and young adults sections of the Butt Holdsworth Memorial Library. Again on April 19, 2023, he denounced the CEC’s majority vote to endorse Roman Garcia, Barbara Dewell Ferguson and Brandon Aery in the upcoming municipal election.
The Republican Party of Texas encourages county parties to become fully involved in local nonpartisan races. This includes endorsing in races where it is appropriate. In the current municipal races two candidates have received the support of the Kerr County Democratic Party. By accepting this support, candidates Guerriero and Harris have implicitly supported that party’s priorities. In their April 3, 2023, meeting the Kerr County CEC voted 12-3 with 2 abstaining, to support candidates Garcia, Ferguson and Aery who have exhibited true Conservatism in their stances on the issues.
In Kerr County the voters are represented by precinct chairs. When a majority of those elected chairs publically endorses candidates in an election, this is information voters need in order to make informed decisions.
– Helen Herd,
Republican Party
of Kerr County, Secretary
To the editor:
The article regarding County Commissioner Belew was well-written. The “big deal” of Belew's not making mention of his conviction while he was a juvenile, four or five years before becoming an adult at age 21. Belew's record would have surely been expunged had he gone through the paperwork. Those who have brought these items to light might better use their time looking at the record of George Soros.
– Gary Ramsey
