How do we journey into a year with a rise in COVID-19, threats of shortages and inflation, boarder crisis, and much controversy? Each year, I ask God what is on His heart for me and those that love Him. This year, I felt like God showed me Psalms 37. There are many wise words of wisdom found in this passage, taken from the Passion Translation.
Psalms 37:3 (TPT) tells us, “Keep trusting in the Lord and do what is right in His eyes. Fix your heart on the promises of God, and you will dwell in the land, feasting on His faithfulness.”
This powerful admonition encourages us to keep trusting in a God that loves us. There is not much we can trust in these days, however, when we trust Him, do what He says and keep our eyes on His faithfulness, we can walk with confidence. I am 62 and I don’t know much, but I have consistently seen God’s faithfulness for decades. Doing what is right in His eyes is simple, love God and love people.
Another nugget of wisdom is found in Psalms 37:5 and 7, which says, “Give God the right to direct your life, and as you trust Him along the way, you’ll find He pulled it off perfectly! Quiet your heart in His presence and wait patiently, for God.”
My life belongs to Him; therefore, He has the right to direct my life. The Hebrew word for give can be translated “commit,” which means “to roll over your burdens on the Lord.”
I recently had something I had been praying about for 12 years. I kept trusting God, giving Him the situation, and asking for redemption. I can now see how He made everything right and His timing was perfect. My job was to keep trusting Him, giving Him the situation, and keeping my heart right. Sometimes we have to wait a while for prayers to be answered, and I can tell you, I learned a lot in that waiting time. God is in the waiting.
More wise words come from Psalms 37: 8. “Stay away from anger and revenge. Keep envy far from you, for it only leads you into lies.”
As we walk in 2022, let us be a people that is quick to forgive and trust God’s vindication in situations. Doing this will keep us on the right path and away from lies. You and I are responsible for how we respond to others. When we forgive, we do ourselves a favor and it keeps us from deception. Unforgiveness is tormenting.
Psalms 37:11 tells us, “But the humble of heart will inherit every promise and enjoy abundant peace.”
There is so much controversy in our world, and animosity. As those who love God, I pray we walk in humility and love in 2022 so we can inherit God’s promises and enjoy peace. To me, this means living a life that has nothing to prove.
We can have our opinions, but when we walk in humility with others and love them, we will have abundant peace. I practiced humility in a situation this week, and being gentle and humble, it brought peace. Humility helps us inherit the peace Jesus came to bring us.
Psalms 37:30-31 and 40 states, “God-lovers make the best counselors. Their words possess wisdom and are right and trustworthy. The ways of God are in their hearts and they won’t swerve from the paths of steadfast righteousness. But the Lord will be the Savior of all who love Him. Even in their time of trouble, God will live in them as strength. Because of their faith in Him, their daily portion will be a Father’s help and deliverance from evil. This is true for all who turn to hide themselves in Him!”
We have nothing to fear and can walk confidently into 2022 if we follow the words of Psalms 37. Let me encourage you to join me and practice them this year.
Kathleen Maxwell is a native of the Hill Country, a writer and speaker. Beginning in February on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Kroc Center in Kerrville, she will begin leading her Bible study called, “The Gathering- Bringing God into everyday life.” For more information or to register, contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@ gmail.com. You can also purchase her book, “Thriving Through Seasons of Grief,” or listen to her podcast on her website, www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com.
