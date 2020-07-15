Thank you for holding the panel discussion on BLM, a much needed service to the community.
Wish I had known about it before so I could have attended. I’d love to see community policing here. I note that much of the crime reports are out of the Doyle Community.
I’m sure the residents there would appreciate living in a safer area, and getting to know a policeman who is out of his car would be a big step. I’m an old white woman with a mentally challenged son who has been greatly helped and also mistreated by police.
Every instance of getting to know the policepersons has been very helpful.
– Jeannie Webb
Kerrville
