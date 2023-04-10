“Why did God let this happen to me?” “Why me?” These are some of the questions numerous people have ask me when they come to me for help in their distress. When people ask these questions, they are trying to make sense of life’s circumstances.
When cancer strikes, a loved one is in a car accident, financial loss hits, a marriage falls apart, or a child or spouse commits suicide, people often blame God instead of the real enemy in life, Satan.
Jesus tells us in John 10:10 (NIV), “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.”
We live in a fallen world where there is sin, disease, disaster and loss. Unfortunately, we will have to contend with these things as long as we are on Earth. In Heaven there is no sorrow, mourning, tears or sickness, and when you accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior, you will get the opportunity to spend eternity in Heaven.
The good news is God walks with us in any situation here on Earth, holding us by the hand as stated in Isaiah 41:13, “For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, do not fear; I will help you.” I know this from my own personal experience navigating through different crises I have faced.
Many people live life thinking that God just looks for reasons to be mad at them or has forgotten them. This is simply not the truth.
Scripture tells us that it takes a lot to make God angry. Love, compassion, grace and faithfulness are His character.
It also tells us Christ has already paid the price for our sin, which means for us, we live in His incredible grace and mercy.
In Exodus 34:6 (NIV), God describes himself to Moses and says, “And he passed in front of Moses, proclaiming, “The Lord, the Lord, the compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness.”
David talks about who he has discovered God to be in Psalm 103:8 (NIV), which states, “The Lord is compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, abounding in love.”
Unfortunately, asking why keeps us stuck and in a victim mentality. Until several years ago I frequently asked why until I learned the best question to ask is what. There are going to be things we just don’t understand here on Earth. The question I ask now is “God, what do You want to teach me in this situation and who do You want to be for me?”
Sometimes God teaches me to simply trust Him, or the lesson is one on patience, being kind or compassionate for others. Every trial I have faced has been an opportunity of growth. When I ask what, I win!
I also have personal experience in God being my comforter when my heart has been broken, my peace when life unravels, my joy when life is difficult and my friend when I have been abandoned or excluded by people.
God is waiting to walk with you wherever you find yourself in life. As we approach Easter and remember Christ died for us, do not forget, your sins are paid for, God is not mad at you, Jesus came to give you a wonderful life here on Earth and you always have Him to hold your hand.
Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie is a Hill Country native, a writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping others discover the joy of walking with God. Contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com. For information, articles, podcast or to purchase her book, “Thriving Through Seasons of Grief,” visit www.kathleenmaxwellrambie. com.
