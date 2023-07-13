Hello, Hill Country Brethren. I just returned from a week of vacation in Colorado. More specifically, the Taylor River near Gunnison.
The town where we stayed was Almont - about 15 miles from Crested Butte. The weather was great, and by great, I mean sunny with 38-degree mornings and high of 75 during the day. I never even broke a sweat.
In fact, I had to wear a jacket until mid-morning. There were 12 of us staying in a VRBO cabin on the river, all with the last name of Kerr. I know this is hard to believe, but the entire clan actually made it through five days together without any major family squabbles.
No, we’re not perfect. On the contrary, I would say that we are more dysfunctional than the average bear sleuth. However, staying at high altitude in July just puts people in a cheerful mood, and we all enjoyed our stay immensely.
In fact, enjoying coffee in a picturesque valley each morning while listening to the rapids, I found myself flirting with the notion of living there permanently. Therefore, I’ve put together a list of pros and cons that I thought I would share. I’ll do the pros of life in Colorado first;
• The views: Yes, I know we live in the Hill Country, and therefore we have some decent scenery too, but let’s be honest - it ain’t the Rocky Mountains. Every direction looked like an oil painting masterpiece, and the majesty is off the scale;
• The weather: If you’ve never been, try to imagine waking up to fresh mountain air that has the scent of a Christmas tree lot with every breath. The log cabin where we stayed sat at 8,000-feet in elevation. In early July, you can still see packed snow in the crevices of surrounding mountain peaks;
• Recreation: We played pickleball, rented e-bikes - heck, some of us even hiked to the top of a “fourteener” (that’s a mountain peak above 14,000 feet). By some of us, of course, I don’t mean me, but other, younger Kerrs in better physical condition. We have Olympian athletes and All-American level track stars in our bunch, and so I let them do the extreme sports.
I, on the other hand, focused on flyfishing for trout and the area we stayed had gold-medal trout streams teaming with fish. My brother and I spent three whole days looking like we walked off the set of “A River Runs Through It.”
In fact, people thought I was Brad Pitt making the sequel movie. You think? The best part of recreational activity in the mountains during July is that you don’t melt like the Wicked Witch of the West in a hot tub;
• People: Everywhere I went, the people were in a cheerful disposition. The locals like to walk, work and play with their dogs, and even the dogs were nice. People say, Good morning” in Colorado and mean it. And, they keep a smile on their face most of the day;
• The flowers: July is basically spring above 7,000 feet. They don’t really have a summer, and by September, it’s already fall. The flowers in fields, hanging in baskets, and dotting the landscape in planters are magnificent. Most species wouldn’t last 15 minutes here in the Lone Star State without bursting into flames, but there they bloom in full regalia splendor;
• The wildlife: I guess we have great wildlife too. Heck I work on a hunting ranch and we have animals from all over the world. However, nothing beats a bull moose standing in a bog and dipping his massive head into the water for some greens. People get really nervous about the bears, but they’re just black bears and generally just run off when they see people up close. They like to dig through folks’ trash at night, and so folks lock their cans down pretty tight;
• The food: Mountain towns have chocolate stores and coffee shops everywhere you look. I used to be like you, in that coffee is just coffee. You know what I mean? You can do whatever you want to it ... pressurize it, steam the beans, make it into foam, but basically in the end, coffee is just hot water filtered through ground up coffee beans. Man was I wrong. My daughter, who is in college, ordered coffee for me. I don’t even know what she picked, but it was so good, I actually had an out-of-body experience.
Of course, it set me back a week’s wages, and they had the audacity to put out a tip jar, but it was great coffee I must admit.
Now let’s focus on the cons of living in the Rockies;
• Diet Coke: I don’t know the scientific reasoning ... something about atmospheric pressure at high altitude, but when you pour a Diet Coke into a glass over ice, it takes forever for the foam to die down to a reasonable level. I mean, what is that? I have things to do, and I can’t waste an entire day waiting around for Coke fizz to evaporate.
That is the only con I can think of right now. Therefore, I guess that means that I’m leaving for the Centennial State as soon as I can.
Y’all let me know how it’s going and try not to self-combust in this 100-plus heat.
Wait, I guess I did think of something to keep me here in my home and out of permanent residency in colorful Colorado, even with the cool temps and the mountain scenery…
It ain’t Texas.
Y’all have a great week.
