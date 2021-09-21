The Mother’s Day Tea scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 18 has been cancelled. We will pick another month for it again, I promise. Due to the increase in COVID cases in Kerrville, we felt it best to hold off for a while.
Our “Round to Remember” Golf Tournament this weekend was a great success. Matt, Annette and the crew at Riverhill Country Club provided an exceptional atmosphere and the weather was perfect. Thank you to our awesome major sponsors - Chris Avery, Schreiner University, the Cailloux Foundation, the Iman Family, Hill Country Telephone, New Century Hospice/New Haven Memory Care, Caring Senior Service-San Antonio, Terminix, Larry and Diana Howard, Cecil Atkission Motors, Zach Riffett-Edward Jones, Ken Stoepel Ford, Bosworth Co., the Stumbo Family, Amber Thomason-State Farm Insurance, Amos Barton of The Carlson Law Firm, Mini Mart, Moore’s Home Furnishings, and Omni Golf Carts. We had 15 hole sponsors and their signs were placed all around the course.
Hole sponsors included Brenda and Bryant Williams, Stephen Bradley, Talarico & Associates, Gary and Vickie Cochrane (x2), Davidson, Freedle, Espenhover & Overby, P.C., McBride Oil Co., Security State Bank & Trust, Tenery Service Co., Texas Railing Systems, the Wilson Family, Tri-County Home Health, Paul and Jaydean Urban, BK and Terri Cody and CPI Foods.
Sponsors for our special “In Memory or In Honor of” loved ones category included Diane Asper and the Curry family, the Collins Family (x2), Shanna Hennigan, David Moir, the McLaughlin Family, the Cody Family, Wanda Kemp-Maxson, John Terry and Dana Iman (x2), Traci Tenery-Davis, Blake and Cheryl Smith, Brenda and Curtis Thompson, Peterson Hospice, John Wheat, Matt Trevino, Bryant and Brenda Williams - HGCD Exploration Team, Joe and Peggy Pilkenton and Ed Henderson, BK, Fred and Stephanie Gamble, Judy Eychner, Charlie Digges, Wayne and Hollis Uecker and Tina Woods.
Whew, that is a lot of people and organizations that helped us make this a successful event. We could not do this without your help. Our Dementia Care Advocates program will hit the ground running to make your support spread to the whole community. Thank you.
Many thanks to all the wonderful players and teams that came out to support the Dietert Center and our Dementia Care Advocates program. Also, we couldn’t have pulled this all off without our great friend and partner – Rick Perry and his Caring Senior Service of Kerrville.
Thank you, Dietert staff, Peggy, Patti, Shelly, BK, Nick, and volunteers, Bethany Brown, Darren Dreyer, Karen Martin, Ted and Donalie Murray and Albert Vasquez and his family for pitching in to help us out as well. We had a very special moment of prayer and acknowledgment of Patriot Day with a musical tribute by George Eychner on the trumpet and Tivy High School student Sydney Robinson singing the National Anthem. It was a touching remembrance of those lost and affected on 9-11-2001.
The fresh air did everyone some good and made it a great day for those who took home the prizes. First Gross went to Garrett Kaiser, Conor Baehre, Sean Stumbo and Billy Thomas; First Net went to team Happy State Bank – Tommy Daniels, Tabor McMillan, Bubba Bowsorth, and Tony Martino; Second Net went to team Chris Avery – Shawn Jones, Bill Renfro, Jeff Fierst, and Kelby Rule; and Third Net went to team Terminix – Kyle Bond, Doug Johnson, Rowdy Hambrick, and Kenneth Early. Closest to the Pin winners were Hut Smith, Chuck Swallow, and Jeff Harris. Congratulations to all the winners.
Be sure to visit our website www.dietertcenter.org for information about classes and activities available for your enjoyment. Or, better yet, stop by for a visit and pick up a catalog to review.
If you, or someone you know (age 60-plus) needs meals delivered, please call Bethanie Miller, MOW Coordinator at 896-8117 for more information. The personal contact from our MOW volunteers is an added plus to the great food.
Or, come have lunch with us in our Friendship Café. Doors open at 11 a.m.
The menu for next week is:
• Wednesday, Sept. 15 – Country Meatloaf;
• Thursday, Sept. 16 – Pork Paprikash;
• Friday, Sept. 17 – Rosemary Baked Chicken;
• Monday, Sept. 20 – Cilantro Lime Fish, and;
• Tuesday, Sept. 21 – Beef Rotini Pasta Bake.
