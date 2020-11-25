Remembering our blessings

Last week’s City of Kerrville Facebook page featured a number of photos from local photographer Samuel Beaver that vividly highlighted the beauty of Kerrville. The post, with its stunning pictures of the fall colors along the Guadalupe River in Louise Hays Park, clearly struck a positive chord with area viewers, drawing more than 500 likes and 300 shares through Sunday.
Those photos couldn’t have come at a better time. In the midst of a worsening health pandemic and all the uncertainty, frustration and sadness that COVID-19 brings with it, it is more important than ever to remember our many blessings as well. As we head into the Thanksgiving holiday, the awe-inspiring beauty of our natural surroundings serves to remind us that there is indeed much to be thankful for.
I place at the top of my thankful list family, friends and the countless number of people who keep Kerrville running day-in and day-out. I intend to remind family of that Thursday, and I will endeavor to reach out to friends in the coming days and weeks, but for now, I would specifically like to express my sincere gratitude for the following:
• I am thankful for you, our citizens, who two years ago came together to develop a common vision of Kerrville 2050 “Your Voice, Your City,” which continues to steadfastly drive the direction of our community regardless of the challenges and unanticipated events we face. And, for your love of our community - your compassion and patience during this trying year.
• I am thankful for great teamwork by a caring mayor and city council, whose desire to faithfully serve all of Kerrville is matched only by their boundless empathy for the myriad of needs and concerns of our citizens.
• I am thankful for our public safety personnel and city workers who have been on the front line in response to the COVID-19 crisis, which has also included conducting food drives and working at local food distribution events.
• I am thankful for the city’s fire, police, public works, and parks personnel who, when severe storms swept through Kerrville in late May, worked tirelessly around the clock to answer emergency calls, remove debris from roadways, and ensure that traffic and other essential services continued to flow seamlessly.
• I am thankful for the city’s leadership team and finance department, which has continued its great stewardship of the city’s finances through revenue shortfalls and budget cuts, as evidenced by clean independent audits, maintenance of an AA bond rating, and awards for transparency and financial reporting. All of this while still moving forward on significant street, water, sewer, trail and facility capital improvements.
• I am thankful for the effective work of the Kerrville Economic Development Corporation, major new job announcements, and the incredible courage and resilience of all of our existing businesses and banking institutions who continue to endure the unprecedented impacts of the pandemic on our economy.
• I am thankful for the efforts of the Mayor’s Workforce Housing Task Force and the many new housing opportunities nearing completion, getting underway, and on the drawing board for a variety of price ranges and housing types to address our housing shortage.
• I am thankful for the community collaboration to fight COVID-19 locally, and the leadership demonstrated by our faith-based institutions and our partners at Peterson Health/Regional Medical Center, Smith County, Schreiner University, Kerrville Independent School District and other local school districts, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Kerrville Public Utility Board.
• I am thankful for local individuals, foundations, and agencies who have mounted successful and desperately needed relief efforts throughout our community these past several months.
For these and so many other reasons, I am honored to serve Kerrville alongside you all. Our community is clearly the gem of the Texas Hill Country, not only because of its natural beauty but because of people like you and your neighbors.
Happy Thanksgiving, and God’s blessings on you and yours!
