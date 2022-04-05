I was born with an insatiable curiosity for how things work. It’s probably the reason that I ended up as a home inspector. I just love to figure things out.
For example, the different systems in your house - they rely on an endless myriad of mechanical, structural, chemical, electrical and technological engineering concepts. I understand that it can seem overwhelming, but the reality is that when you start to dig into the details, it’s really pretty simple stuff. Gravity makes matter go downhill.
The sun makes things hot. Water is wet. You see? Not that complicated. In fact, things that seem complex are really just ideas that started with something simple and built from there. Of course, for me anyway, there is still that mysterious force that is unexplainable. Like how every time I drop something, it rolls to a spot where I can’t reach it. Or, no matter how I many times I flip a plug, it will be upside down the first time I try to plug it, but that’s another story.
My temperament, at least as it relates to gadgets and how they function, most certainly comes from my father, who was the quintessential “do it yourselfer.”
For Buzz Kerr, no project was too big, no concept too difficult to grasp, and no undertaking that he couldn’t handle by himself. It might take him a while to figure it out, but he would, in fact, eventually figure it out. The funny thing is, he was a simple-minded man. In my life, where I’m constantly flirting with gray, my dad’s world was strictly black or white, good or bad, right or wrong.
While some like to praise the character trait of multitasking, my father would be over in the corner focusing on the task at hand until it had been completed. He had the patience, the right attitude, and the right tools for each challenge. When we were young, my dad was a home builder. I spent many summers working at his construction sites. A typical scenario would find me in a rage about to melt some piece of machinery with a blitzkrieg of creative cursing, and dad would casually walk over, point to some gizmo and say, “you have to turn that on first or it won’t work.”
Just about every concept that I can think of related to spatial reasoning or mechanical physics is tied to a memory of the late Buzz Kerr. He had a John Wayneish hitch in his stance, and with hands on his hips, he would stand there thinking through some procedure until he had all the individual steps worked out in his mind.
And, of course, he’d be wearing his famous grin through it all. My column title, “Just For Grins,” is in honor of his memory. I even wrote a poem about the grin he perpetually wore that those of you who knew him will agree with, and on this ninth anniversary of his passing, I’d like to share it with you. It goes like this;
Hands on his hips, slight bend at the waist,
his stance was one of repose.
He never could keep his ballcap on straight,
wrinkled and messy his clothes.
This image I have is burned in my wits,
although many years it has been.
I still keep expecting he’ll walk through the door,
and I’ll see that familiar grin.
I’ve seen the grin and that stance I recall,
as many a thousand times over.
On football fields, hunting for deer -
in the yard while I ran the mower.
The grin was there for me without condition,
no matter I’d lost or won,
It told me that he was my biggest fan,
and delighted in watching his son.
And for many of you, who’ve known the grin too,
through a tear, your smiling now, aren’t you?
For you knew him to be a kind-hearted man,
and a brother we’d steadily turn to.
Now all that’s left are pictures and stories,
the mind’s recollection of him.
And some days are rough, those aren’t always enough,
Sometimes I just need the grin.
At times like this, when I’m sad and lonely,
control gives way to dismay.
And I ask who am I to question God why,
He giveth and taketh away.
The Lord’s tender answer,
that I am blessed, and shouldn’t remain to be sad.
For I was lucky to know him, and luckier still,
I was able to call him my dad.
And he gave me a rich legacy,
as a father who loved his wife.
A simpleton, just an ordinary man,
who lived and extraordinary life.
And the cool of a fall, when my sons have the ball,
or my daughter cheers for the win.
I’ll smile… Wait, that’s not the right word,
It’s really more like a grin.
