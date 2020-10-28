Schreiner University: Perhaps our monsters serve a purpose

Schreiner University President
It is getting to be the time of year when I do not want to watch television. As Halloween approaches, more and more TV commercials promote upcoming horror movies and shows, each with its own particularly gruesome monster. 2020 has provided me plenty of scares; I don’t need any Jasons or Mr. Hydes or Freddy Kruegers to give me additional reasons to be afraid.
But as someone who has been trained as a folklorist—and therefore as someone who specializes in the traditional, expressive, and subversive elements of everyday life—Halloween and its monsters provide an endless series of questions that beg to be answered: why do certain monsters wax and wane in popularity over time? Why do we want to dress up as monsters during this time of year? And why are we strangely attracted to the macabre?
A fascination with monsters, of course, is not something unique to the modern experience. On the contrary, monsters seem to be as ancient as humans themselves. A belief in vampires, for example, has existed for millennia. Even though our modern conception of the vampire really took shape in 18th and 19th century southeastern Europe, it has antecedents all the way back to the Mesopotamians.
Ghosts, similarly, are found in ancient texts such as Deuteronomy 18:11 and the First Book of Samuel where the Witch of Endor summons the ghost of Samuel at Saul’s request. Zombies and mummies, too, trace an origin at least as far back as the ancient Egyptians. Egyptian mythology positions the creation of these monsters as the response of Isis to the brutal murder of her husband/consort Osiris by his brother—and challenger to the throne—Seth. Isis reanimates Osiris so that she can become pregnant with Horus, and this son can reclaim his father’s throne.
I think that monsters continue to occupy a place in our cultural consciousness because they help us explore the complications and contradictions of our everyday lives. Frankenstein’s monster, for example, is an extraordinary scientific accomplishment (well... according to Mary Shelley the monster is a little bit science and a little bit alchemy), but extraordinary scientific accomplishments can have freakish—even deadly—results. Franken- stein’s monster remains an accessible way for us to articulate and wrestle with the reality that we are never quite sure if science will save us or destroy us.
Dracula, too, occupies a similar type of liminal space. He is a creature of pronounced sexuality and sensuality, but even as people are drawn to these aspects of the monster, they come to realize these yearnings can be deadly. These monsters express both our desires and the folly of giving in to the dangers of those desires.
Of course, most monsters serve as cautionary tales, too. It is rare that a monster is given the opportunity to ride off happily into the sunset. There are some notable exceptions to this rule (see, for example, Gregory Maguire’s treatment of the Wicked Witch of the West), but more often than not, a monster finds itself engulfed in flames, confronted with pitchforks and wooden stakes, or killed in battle by a conquering hero. The lesson is straightforward: our primal urges—which monsters often represent—are monstrous and therefore unacceptable. Society always develops a way to manage the monster and re-establish the acceptable and appropriate. It makes for good cultural conditioning and terrifying TV.
Perhaps, then, monsters serve a purpose. We inhabit their skins on Halloween by wearing costumes so that we might become invisible to them and, therefore, unable to be consumed by them. And we celebrate them once a year to remind ourselves of who and how we want to be and the ways in which our ambitions and desires can go horribly wrong.
It is too early to tell if 2020 will itself emerge as a monster, or if the coronavirus will assume an anthropomorphic form that ultimately becomes transformed into a Halloween costume, or if an ancient monster will become emblematic of this time and be elevated once again into popular culture. All of that folklore has yet to be written, told, and expressed.
For now, we get to keep our existing monsters and scream at them—with both fear and delight—as they teach us about who they are and who we are.
