Flipping a negative with our words and actions

What do we do when those around us are agitated, aggressive, argumentative or angry? Our response and words are critical in times like these and the Bible tells us, there is great power in our words.
Proverbs 18:21 (TPT) states, “Your words are so powerful that they will kill or give life, and the talkative person will reap the consequences.”
This scripture tells us that our words can either add fuel to the fire or put the blaze out. Our words can bring life, hope and peace or can bring death, destruction, and tension.
I was recently out of town and with a woman I did not know very well. She started venting about how upset she was about wearing a mask, the political situation, media and other things she was not happy about. Everyone needs someone they can vent to, and I am happy to be that for people.
I listened for a while and began to think of ways I could flip this negative situation, so I looked for things I could say to make her laugh and lighten the conversation. She laughed a few times and then said, “Well, you are certainly pretty peaceful and happy in all this.”
I chuckled and said, “I try hard not to let anything steal my peace and joy.” I shared with her times I had practiced my peace in difficult and tense situations and how there are plenty of things that can rob us of our joy.
“Well, I never thought of that,” she responded. “That gives me something to chew on and think about.”
Proverbs 15:1 (AMV) says, “A soft and gentle and thoughtful answer turns away wrath, But harsh and painful and careless words stir up anger.”
There seems to be so much tension these days with the political and racial situations, COVID-19, and financial stress. Negativity is running rampant. How can you and I bring peace into these situations around us?
The first thing we can do is not let the negative affect our hearts. If we are not careful, the negativity can rub off on us and we can quickly lose our peace, joy and get tangled in anger and an argument. It is time we arrest tense situations with self-control and peace. One of my favorite questions to myself in those situations is, “What can I do to change this atmosphere?”
Our actions and our words are always advertising, whether we realize it or not. What are you advertising? Are you always trying to prove your political point of view, your dissatisfaction with those in office, anger at a local business or school system, and arguing? You and I have a choice in what we advertise in our daily life and how we show up in situations. We can flip those tense situations with our godly response of self-control, kindness, respect for one another, forgiveness and love.
2 Corinthians 5:18-19 (NIV) tells us, “All this is from God, who reconciled us to himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation: that God was reconciling the world to himself in Christ, not counting people’s sins against them. And he has committed to us the message of reconciliation.”
We live in days that are tough in many ways. Let’s be a people that flip negative situations and bring reconciliation to our community and nation. Your positive words and actions carry great power. I want my words and actions to always carry life, hope and peace. Will you join me?
---
Kathleen is a Hill Country native, writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping people bring God into their everyday life. You can contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com and listen to her podcast at kathleenmaxwellrambie.podbean.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.