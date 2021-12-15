Tis the season to be jolly, folks, and I love the holidays in their entirety. What’s not to love? Cold weather, family and friends, holiday cheer, and of course, I still love the annual tradition of giving gifts. When I was younger, I liked the tradition of receiving gifts, but in my advancing years, people have apparently found it difficult to choose an adequate gift for me to open on Christmas morn. Christmas morning, by the way, is the only acceptable time to give and receive gifts. You bah-humbug types, who celebrate your Christmas on the evening before, are certainly entitled to your own wrong opinion, but don’t try to convince me that it’s better than Christmas morning.
For my family, giving gifts must be thoughtful and require some measure of effort to have any lasting value to the receiver. Even if my 12-year old, Gideon, gives me a tie, he must say something during the unwrapping like, “Hey dad, I bought you this tie because I know purple and lime green are your favorite colors. Anyhoo, I saw this tie at a garage sale, and I just knew you’d love it.” You see there? The gift may not exactly be my favorite thing, but when your son put that kind of thought into it - well, how can you not love it?
On the other hand, I find it more difficult to appreciate thoughtless gifts. For example, I’m often perplexed over the tiresome and unappealing song that we belt out every year entitled “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” by Frederic Austin. Now to be completely transparent, I did a little research into the song, and I’ve learned several different claims of its origin and meaning. In the end, I’m not all that concerned with the source of the lyrics, but rather the thoughtless and negligent nature of the gifts given by the writer’s true love. Since we don’t know her real name, let’s just use the name “Lilith” as old Fred’s true significant other. My point here is that Lilith may have been a tad, shall I say, daft in the noggin for dreaming up all these worthless gifts. Okay, maybe “worthless” is an inappropriate accusation. Heck, every gift has some value even if all you plan to do is exchange it. Maybe the better word to describe Lilith’s dowry is “useless.” Can’t you just see Frederic at the Target Superstore customer service desk? “Yes ma’am, umm, I would like to exchange this gift for another item. Should I just leave these 30 lords-a-leapin here while I go find a chainsaw and a cordless drill? No ma’am, I don’t have a receipt.”
One year, in a much-needed quiet moment of escape from the family mayhem of a Christmas afternoon, I recused myself to my study, and actually did the math involved in calculating the virtual numbers of offerings given by Frederic’s true love. I’ve arrived at the real number of 364 individual presents. This, of course, is derived from the given that Fred’s gifts accumulated exponentially on each of the said 12 days. For example, on the first day of Christmas, Fred gets a partridge in a pear tree. On the second day he gets two turtle doves, and another partridge in a pear tree, and by the end of the song, he has 12 trees with a dang partridge in every one. This kind of thinking makes me wonder how Fred was able to maintain any degree of sanity over the two weeks he was pretending to be thankful for all of the cra… I mean substance from Lilith. If I was in a house full of 12 drummers drummin’, 22 pipers pipin’, 42 geese-a-layin’, 36 calling birds, and 30 hens from France, I might lose my last nerve, and umm, eradicate Litlith. Maybe that’s why we don’t know her name. Think about how much skin in the game Fred is going to have to lay down to maintain all of this stuff? You just can’t have all those maids-a-milkin hanging around without a bunch of cows, and then you build a dang barn. Then there’s digging the lake for the swans so they have a place to swim, plowing the orchard for the pear trees, building a soundproof room for the drummers and pipers, and so on till you’re completely bankrupt. I mean it’s no wonder that the song seems to have been written in a theme of mental illness - repeating itself over and over. Lilith must have driven Fred to madness.
Anyway, I don’t think I would have kept any of those gifts if they were sent from my true love, and I would have exchanged them all. That is except, of course, the 40 gold rings. Oh, and maybe the 36 dancin’ ladies.
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ ctcinspect. com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.