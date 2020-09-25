We are living in some pretty crazy days right now in our world, with political unrest, the pandemic, financial uncertainty, and things changing daily. It is in times like these, we need to let our roots sink deep, so we are secure.
The word root means to become stable. It also means to establish deeply and firmly. So, what are your roots hanging on to right now? And are they roots that go deep and bring you strength and nourishment?
I believe everything about everything is about relationship with God. No matter what we do in life, where we go, how we deal with things, God is right there with us to guide us and walk with us.
2020 has brought plenty of problems for many, as well as for our family. It has been a time when I have let my roots go deeper in His love for me and my trust in Him.
Colossians 2:6-7 instructs us in The Living Bible and says, “And now just as you trusted Christ to save you, trust Him, too, for each day’s problems; live in vital union with Him. Let your roots grow down into Him and draw up nourishment from Him. See that you go on growing in the Lord, and become strong and vigorous in the truth you were taught. Let your lives overflow with joy and thanksgiving for all He has done.”
As we have looked at each problem we have faced, we have also made a practice of being thankful. We have so much to be thankful for in the midst of the challenges.
Thanksgiving helps us see the possibilities instead of just focusing on the problems. Actually, God’s heart is as we look to Him, we will be strengthened so much to overflowing with joy and thanks because thanksgiving changes us. It actually softens my heart and puts it in a better place. When we look to God, adversity can help us grow, and I always want to be growing in the Lord.
Ephesians 3:16-20 says, “I pray that out of His glorious riches He may strengthen you with power through His Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge—that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God. Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us.”
What a power-packed scripture! Let me encourage you to join me and read this passage slowly several times and let it wash over your heart. Think about the words. Meditate on them as I have and let your roots go deep in their meaning. We are instructed to rest in His great love as it gives us power to overcome.
I love the conclusion of this passage, as it reminds us that God is able to work things together for our good, and it is much more than we can picture. I am hanging on to that and letting my roots, that keep me focused and stable, sink into this truth. I challenge you to let your roots go deep in His love so you will be stable and find strength. Will you join me?
---
Kathleen is a Hill Country writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping people bring God into their everyday life. Beginning Thursday, Oct. 8 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. she will lead a Bible study at The Kroc Center, called The Gathering: Bringing God into Everyday Life. To register, email kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com or call 377.8061. There is no charge for the class. www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com.
