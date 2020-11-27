During this week of Thanksgiving, we want to remember and share all the things we are thankful for.
We are thankful for our dedicated staff who come to work every day to make sure our seniors are well fed, well cared for, and work hard to make a positive impact in their day.
We are thankful for our volunteers that show up for their shifts like clockwork and assure that our seniors are loved and cared for through their dedication of service. We are thankful for our supporters and donors who help to make sure we keep our doors open for service to our community.
Last, but definitely not least, we want to thank our participants and clients who allow us to serve them with services to help make their lives brighter every day. We couldn’t do what we do without each and every one of you. Thank you for enriching the lives or seniors in our community.
I spent some time with a MOW client last week and got to hear firsthand how much this program has made an impact in her life.
With no family around, she counts on that daily visit from our MOW volunteers and even told me a few cute stories about those visits. As I have said before and want to remind you again, please seek out your family or neighbors that might be all alone during this season of Thanksgiving and share some comfort and love.
Unfortunately, due to the uptick of COVID-19 cases in our community, the Dietert Center will be closed to the general public until further notice, but staff is still here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines.
This closure will primarily affect the Club Ed classes and activities. The health and safety of our participants, volunteers, and staff are of utmost importance. As isolation during this time is not a positive attribute of life for our seniors, we will continue to strive to open back up as soon as possible.
We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link (PAL) units, Call Reassurance, Medical Lending program and our Drive-thru meals service. Please be assured that all staff working in these program areas are remaining vigilant with protective measures.
Dietert Center is a drop-off location for the Boomers and Beyond Senior Services Alliance Blanket Drive. Drop off new blankets through Dec. 7 to be disbursed to our local seniors before the cold weather sets in. You can drop it off outside, knock on the door, and we will retrieve it. Or, better yet, drive thru to pick up a meal and drop it off at the same time.
Other Blanket Drop Off locations include Peterson Health Bistro Café, Peterson Health Ambulatory Care Center, Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
If you, or a senior, aged 60-plus you know of, is in need of a hot meal, please give Bethanie Miller, our MOW Coordinator a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now. Join our Dietert MOW family as a participant or as a volunteer.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Nov. 25 – Roast Turkey with Gravy;
• Thursday, Nov. 26 – Closed for Thanksgiving;
• Friday, Nov. 27 – Closed for Thanksgiving;
• Monday, Nov. 30 – Chicken and Dumplings;
• Tuesday, Dec. 1 – Crispy Baked Fish;
• Wednesday, Dec. 2 – Chicken and Broccoli Casserole.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
