I hope everyone stayed warm over the Christmas weekend. It was surely a good reason to stay indoors with family and spend quality time together. We had fun playing games with our grandsons, and when they did venture out, they were back inside pretty quickly.
What was a special memory for you this year? Memories from the whole year are just as important as those experienced in the season at the end of the year. Time with others, a fun trip, or that special interaction that you received?
A few years ago, and last week I asked that question, but now, I want to hear about something special from the 2022 year.
I am always delighted to hear so many stories full of love, fun, and the blessings, but I also want to hear stories of your needs and wishes as well. Please continue to seek out your neighbors, friends, or family members that might need to feel some extra love this time of year and show them the gift of kindness.
And, if you have a special story to share with me, I would love to hear it.
As we come to the end of the year, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the volunteers that make this organization work. We definitely could not do what we do without each and every one of you. Also, blessings to all of the donors and local businesses that assure we have the financial support and resources we need to provide program services annually for our community seniors of all ages. Another special thank you goes to our fabulous community members. We are overwhelmed with the generosity shown to our organization on behalf of our seniors in need. From blankets, socks, heaters, pet food, canned people food, crafts, cards, fruit, candy, cookies and lots more, we have been able to share with our seniors who might be feeling isolated this time of year.
And last, but definitely not least, a big thank you to the Dietert Center staff for always giving of yourself to care, love, and support our organization with your devotion and dedication. I always say that I love walking into this building every day because it is full of great people and lots of love. If you haven’t been here, please come for a visit and feel the love.
The cold weather showed up this past week and we were able to give out lots of heaters, blankets, and warm socks to seniors in need. We are continuing to take donations of new blankets for our seniors, so watch those after-Christmas sales, and you might be able to pick up some extras for our friends.
The next Club Ed catalog full of exciting classes is hitting the mail soon. In the meantime, you can find the classes listed on our website, www.dietertcenter.org/clubed, so that you can go ahead and reserve your spot. You can even view the catalog on the webpage as well. We are excited about the new format of the catalog, as it will be more colorful and easier to read. Dorothy has been working hard on the new layout. Yay Dorothy!
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program and get you started on the program.
If you are able to drive or catch a ride with a friend, please join us for lunch in the Friendship Cafe and enjoy great food. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Dijon Baked Chicken;
• Thursday, Dec. 29 – Breaded Pork Chop w/Brown Gravy;
• Friday, Dec. 30 – Baked Ham w/Black Eyed Peas;
• Monday, Jan. 2 – Closed for New Year Holiday;
• Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Italian Meatballs & Pasta, and;
• Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Diced Pork & Gravy.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
