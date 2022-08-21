Editor’s note: The following column was written and submitted by the entire Upper Guadalupe River Authority Board of Directors.)
Texas is often labeled a land of extremes. From the dry, dusty panhandle to the lush, semi-tropical coast, our weather, rainfall and temperature vary greatly. It has been stated that Texas is in a perpetual state of drought punctuated by flooding. That statement is certainly true of the Texas Hill County and our home here in Kerr County.
According to the 2004 Texas Water Development Board report, "Aquifers of the Edwards Plateau," nine major droughts have occurred in the Texas Hill Country from 1889-1956. We are now experiencing the seventh severe drought since the 1950’s drought.
To further emphasize this cyclic weather pattern, Dr. Malcolm K. Cleaveland, in a 2006 tree ring study, reconstructed more than 400 years of climatic phenomena in his report entitled, “Extended Chronology of Drought in the San Antonio Area.” He notes that the 1950’s drought, which today is considered the “drought of record,” appears as the 14th worst drought in the 436-year reconstruction of climatic data. He concludes that the droughts of the 16th century exceeded the 1950’s drought in duration and would have a greater impact on Texas if it happened again.
Just 11 years ago, in 2011, we suffered through the driest year ever recorded – even worse than any one year during the infamous drought of the 1950’s. We received only 13.1 inches of rain for all of 2011. This set a horrific record as it was less than the 14.6 inches of rain received in the historic 1954 drought. We seem to be repeating that pattern. Kerr County’s long-term average rainfall is 30 inches per year, and so far in 2022 we have logged only 5.6 inches of rain. Though we recently received a little rain and have a chance in the forecast, year-to-date rainfall in Kerr County through mid-August is barely more than we had in 2011 for the same time period.
This year, Kerr County experienced the second driest January to July period in the last 128 years, and according to the U.S. Drought Monitor is in the midst of an exceptional drought. The Guadalupe River is flowing 80 percent below normal in Hunt, 82 percent below normal in Kerrville and 89 percent below normal in Center Point. To put this in perspective, river flow at Comfort on August 15, 2022 was only 2.2 cubic feet per second (CFS) while the long-term normal flow is 55 CFS. River flow at this station was zero in 1954. The recent river flow at Hunt is 6.5 CFS, well below the normal flow of 33 CFS. And long-term predictions are for drought to persist into the fall. As can be seen from historical data, this feast or famine weather pattern is nothing new to our area and we can never assume there will always be plenty of water.
Coupled with the cyclic droughts, population growth creates a further strain on water supply. Kerr County’s population in 1950 was about 14,000; today it’s closer to 53,000. These facts aren’t intended to frighten, but to spur us to conservation. Native plants and animals have adapted to this cycle. We can adapt as well and, in fact, progress has been made by several local entities already.
UGRA installed the first aquifer storage and recovery well (ASR well) in the state of Texas which is now owned and operated by the City of Kerrville. Since then, other ASR wells have been added. These ASR wells allow treated surplus surface water to be stored underground until it’s needed. The city is now using ASR water rather than pumping from the river. The city has also brought effluent reuse online for irrigation, further saving drinking water. Our local groundwater district has initiated drought pumping restrictions on permitted users. If you are a private well owner, you are not required to meet these restrictions, but we hope you will choose to conserve water to preserve the resource. UGRA is actively promoting conservation through education and programs to lessen our dependence on surface and groundwater. With all this being said, there is more we can and must do.
Groundwater and surface water are inextricably linked as springs emanating from groundwater contribute to the headwaters of five different rivers in Kerr County, including our beautiful Guadalupe River. As the drought continues and intensifies, careful use of groundwater and surface water becomes more essential.
We, the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, ask you to think of ways you can reduce the amount of water you use, including cutting back or eliminating potable water usage for lawn irrigation, landscaping, and other non-essential purposes. Refrain from pumping from the river to water turf grass or for new construction and landscape projects. It is important to contact the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality South Texas Watermaster’s office before pumping from the river to ensure you have the requisite permits and permission to do so. Consider delaying planting new turf or plants. When upgrading or installing a new landscape – later when it begins to rain – consider the concept of xeriscaping. This involves decreasing turfgrass areas, using native plants that are drought tolerant and installing hardscapes of gravel and rock features in your landscape.
It is important that we also consider nature-based infrastructure in housing or commercial development. Nature-based infrastructure design retains stormwater on the landscape to provide multiple benefits to the watershed and our waterways. We also must protect riparian areas along the river and creeks to preserve the benefits they provide, such as storing water and slowly releasing it back into the river as flow diminishes.
Responsible use of our water resources is an essential part of preserving adequate supplies to get us through this current drought even as we continue to grow. As the drought continues and possibly intensifies, every unused drop of water becomes more important – and after we are through this drought, every drop of water is still important. In the Texas Hill Country, water is always a limited, vital resource that we cannot take for granted and must use with care.
We are all in this together so we must work together to ensure we have enough water now and for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.