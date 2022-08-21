Editor’s note: The following column was written and submitted by the entire Upper Guadalupe River Authority Board of Directors.)

Texas is often labeled a land of extremes. From the dry, dusty panhandle to the lush, semi-tropical coast, our weather, rainfall and temperature vary greatly. It has been stated that Texas is in a perpetual state of drought punctuated by flooding. That statement is certainly true of the Texas Hill County and our home here in Kerr County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.