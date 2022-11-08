Hey sports fans, now that we have the meaningless holiday over with, we can finally enter into the season of thankfulness, joy, and goodwill toward men.

By season, I mean hunting season, of course. And, since I’m already in the mood for demonstrating good will toward men, I would like to offer the novice hunter my advice on how to get started in getting yourself some free venison for the freezer. Last week, I wrote an instructive article on how to sight in your rifle. This week we will delve into the finer elements of hunting strategy and gear preparation. In just a couple of days, we folks here in the Hill Country will be descended upon by hoards of gun-toting, camo-clad city slickers with too much money in their pockets, too much scotch in their bellies, and too little sense in their heads.

