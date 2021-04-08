To the Kerrville/Kerr County Community:
The Kerr County Fair Association was established more than 40 years ago to formally carry on a tradition of a community Fair and associated events. As a non-profit organization KCFA has been committed to furthering a sense of community while providing a compliment of fun and safe activities for local youth, students, and adults alike to enjoy. This consists largely of an annual County Fair, with a Carnival, Stock Show, Rodeo, Scholarship Pageant, Contests, Exhibits, Dance, and Concessions.
The planning, promotion, funding, and labor pool necessary to support such a large undertaking are provided through volunteer community participation. These Fair events, along with local Gun Show concessions serve to fund the events, prizes, awards, and scholarships provided to local students each year. Through the steadfast resolve of a limited number of selfless volunteers and our generous sponsors, KCFA has enjoyed multiple years of success, benefiting our community.
Sadly, in recent history, KCFA like many other County Fairs, have seen a year over year decline in overall participation. KCFA has attempted to keep events current and remain generationally relevant while remaining true to the original purpose. We continuously strive to obtain new members in the hopes of promoting relevancy, seeking new ideas, and promotion of a sense of evolving ownership. Still KCFA continues to struggle for time and financial resources in an environment where there are many other demands for similar resources. Unfortunately, these combined pressures and resource depletions have caused many other County Fairs to simply fail and cease to exist.
Last year was particularly challenging. When Local Government officials made the difficult decision to cancel the Fair activities, based on the COVID-19 risk to large gatherings, it had unintended consequences. Not only did it eliminate a major income source for KCFA, it also impacted our ability for future long-term planning. This loss of income and the continued uncertainty of COVID restrictions continue to impact our path forward and caused KCFA to enter a risk management phase. Our major concern was to ensure that KCFA was able to meet committed funding obligations, without interruption, for scholarships previously awarded to local students.
Fortunately, we have been able to make critical adjustments and effectively meet all of our current financial obligations. However, this required that KCFA assume no further unfunded risks. The uncertain future also dictates that we reduce potential liability risks by suspending all KCFA activities through 2022.
Looking forward; we have observed that the only nearby County Fair Associations who have remained viable do not find themselves in a position of pleading for support. They enjoy firm and stable community involvement and commitments. These commitments are anchored in the counties, cities, schools, and communities of the youth they serve. They also are comprised of support from local chambers, public and private business, and various community and news organizations. They often also benefit from the support of individuals from all age groups, rather than relying on only those with students involved. Counties, cities, businesses and organizations regularly and actively seek to participate. They frequently provide labor, banners, and signage. Many seek to place members on the Fair Board or utilize liaisons to discover opportunities of service. Schools generally promote the activities because it advances education in natural sciences, promotes accounting skills, enhances responsibility, and promotes leadership. School districts often take a leadership role and allow students time off to work on projects, exhibits, and livestock entries. Local organizations and news resources also seek opportunities to advertise and promote the events and celebrate the values of the cherished events. Without such support the future of the KCFA may become irrelevant and could be forced to completely dissolve over time.
In weighing the future, KCFA Board is considering many options, including the timing of known events, and predicting the ability to fund and staff future events. We would love to hear your thoughts, offers of support, or reasons to discontinue, to help us better evaluate the current and future state of affairs and assist us in making informed decisions for the future.
Please send comments to: KCFA @kerrcountyfair.com or to KCFA, PO Box 290842, Kerrville, TX 78029.
We thank you in advance for your kind consideration and thank you for your support.
Sincerely,
Kerr County Fair
Board of Directors
