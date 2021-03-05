I spent the last couple weekends helping my sister pack up her house in Austin. While helping her, I was reminded of and able to hold in my hand special items that are sentimental to our family.
You see, they were my Mom’s and anything that was hers is special to me. It’s funny how two egg trays that go in your refrigerator can bring up special memories from the past. My sister put them in my “give-me stack,” so they are now in my possession. We do that a lot, give to and fro with items so they stay in the family. It’s funny how some things get passed around and we all know that siblings have first choice if we decide to part with it.
While helping to decide what to keep, what to sell, and what to donate, we came across two chairs that my sister-in-law Brenda (yes, same name as me) re-covered years ago. These chairs were some old leather chairs that my Dad had purchased at an auction years ago in Kerrville. Brenda, seamstress extraordinaire, had re-covered them with a beautiful fabric overlay. They had passed from her house, to my house, and finally to my sister’s house over the years. As we do, all siblings were given the chance to re-claim the chairs. I measured and tried so hard to make them fit into my house again, but they were not going to make it back. After no takers, we finally made the decision to take them to a donation site in Austin. I loaded them in my car and headed that way on Sunday still trying to figure out how I could make them fit in my house. I even took a picture of them in the car to send to Brenda to laugh and acknowledge the passing on of our special treasure. When they unloaded them at the donation site, they immediately started removing the beautiful overlay and I freaked out. What - they didn’t think others would like that fabric? They told me that they always remove the covers and just sell the chairs. Well, I am sure you can imagine what I did - I took all the fabric overlays and handmade pillows back home with me. I left the chairs, so that fabric will probably never be used for any other chairs, but it wasn’t going in the trash. Maybe Brenda can make us all a special item so that we can remember the fun we had sharing those chairs.
Isn’t it funny how we become attached to items that remind us of the special times in our lives. I am not very good about letting go of items attached with special memories as you can probably tell. From pieces of fabric, perfume that reminds me of my grandmother, or even plastic egg trays for my refrigerator, there isn’t much that I won’t find a place for.
While we have been closed here at the center, we have had the opportunity to go through closets and storage units to re-organize. In those closets were lots of scrapbooks, pictures and history from our past. Believe me when I say - they are still here because just like my personal memories, these memories have a place in our hearts and souls. When we open again, we might just have to pull them all out, so others can come look through them to remind us of all that we have done over the past 50 years for our senior community. I’ll let you know when I get them out.
Although our building is closed to general public use and regular programming right now, the Dietert Center staff are here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines. Please give us a call for any special needs you might have for Meals on Wheels, Friendship Cafe Drive Thru, Medical Equipment Lending, Personal Alert Link units, and our Call Reassurance program.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, March 3 – Pub Style Baked Cod;
• Thursday, March 4 – Chicken Pot Pie;
• Friday, March 5 – Salisbury Steak with Gravy;
• Monday, March 8 – Ranch Chicken;
• Tuesday, March 9 – Meatloaf with Country Gravy;
• Wednesday, March 10 – Chicken Tetrazzini.
