by Tammy Prout and Rosa Lavender
Nobody wants to pay more taxes. Opponents to the Kerr County Bond Issue currently being voted on have cited concerns about approving a bond issue during an economic downturn period with a possible recession in our future.
There is rarely a perfect time to float a bond issue, but this bond issue has been in the development stages since 2019, before the COVID pandemic began and other challenges arose. A dedicated group of citizens has spent three years assessing the needs of the county and conferred with financial, construction, and a variety of other professionals to come up with the three-part bond proposal.
Municipalities, school districts and counties rely on bonds to fund significant capital improvements, when needed, and pay off the bonds from long-term property tax collections.
The inability of elected officials to see into the future makes the issue even more challenging. Potential increases in interest rates, building costs and other unknowns helped the county leaders make the decision to go forward with the bond election this November.
Currently the county has roughly $28.6 million in bonded indebtedness (debt), according to County Auditor Tanya Shelton, related to earlier bond issues that were approved. Compared to counties around the state of similar size and population, that number is relatively low.
The bulk of the current bonded indebtedness is related to the construction of the East Kerr Center Point Wastewater project nearing completion later this year. The addition to the Kerr County Jail approved four years ago added another significant amount to that total. The oldest debt to the Texas Water Development Board issued in 2012 will be paid off this year. A Series 2021 bond is next in line to be paid off in 2028 and all other bonds (primarily water development) are not set to be paid off until 2032, 2035 (phase one and two of the improvements at the HCYEC), 2038, 2041, and 2047 (jail bonds).
The current three-proposal bond package is projected to be funded at 5 percent interest for a 20-year payout (probably in 2043). Shelton said the state of Texas recommends that a county maintain a 25 percent balance in funds for unknown emergencies or contingencies and Kerr County’s 2022-23 budget recently adopted provides for 28.61 percent or more at the end of current budget year.
RBC Capital Markets, the financial advisor to the county on the bond issue, provided estimates of tax increase from the bonds, if all three proposals with six distinct projects are approved, and assuming 20-year bonds totaling $27.5 million at 5 percent interest, the tax increase for property owners in Kerr County will be the following.
The average home value in Kerr County, according to Kerr County Tax Assessor Collector Bob Reeves in 2022-23 is roughly $287,000. Calculating the tax based on that value would mean an increase of $8.62 per month or $103.42 a year. Extending that formula to other appraised values would roughly calculate to: $250,000 home $7.50 a month, $350,000 home $10.50 a month, $400,000 home $12.00 a month and a $450,000 home would be $13.50 a month. Multiply the monthly amount by 12 and figure the annual tax increase.
Kerr County taxes have decreased or stayed steady in recent years, limiting revenue for such projects.
The major responsibility of government is to protect the safety and security of its citizens. As long as the population (of people and pets) continues to increase in Kerr County, the need to provide government services at the county level will continue to grow.
Supporters of the bond believe this bond issue will address the needs of county government for the next 25 to 30 years. Opponents disagree and believe some of the needs should be addressed now at a lower cost and others delayed.
Opponents suggest that alternate funding can be found to pay for some of the proposed improvements including grant money or raising taxes over several years to create the funding needed.
Supporters say “kicking the can further down the road” is no longer an option, and failure of the bond will only cost more in the future. The choice of which way to vote should be a personal decision of every voter in Kerr County. Hopefully this series of articles has helped to make that decision. Now it’s your turn: VOTE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.