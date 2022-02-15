Is anyone watching the Olympics? Honestly, I’m struggling to get into it myself, and this is curious because I typically become an expert critic every 4 years in the specific nuances of ice skating, downhill skiing and snowboarding.
However, as I write this week’s article, I’m not doing much grinning. I know that’s the title of the column, and I’m usually pretty quick to find humor in any situation, but for now, my “modus operandi” is out of character, and apparently that detachment has even spilled over into my attitude toward the XXIV Olympic Winter Games. I guess if I could pin it all on one reason, I would say that I’m just tired. Tired of fighting, tired of this country’s elected leadership, in search of a vision, and desperate for something worth fighting for.
My intention here is not to stir up any political turmoil, because Lord knows, we have enough writers covering that topic. However, as a worried American, I’m wondering if I’ll ever get that pride back, because I have lived with it intact for most of my life. Not long ago, I could stand tall, and wave old glory with self-respect and honor. Were we perfect? Nope - far from it, but even with our many faults, we did not allow our dignity as citizens of the greatest country in the world to be compromised. Now, sadly, that resolve has diminished. I would certainly still stand with Lee Greenwood, and sing his cheesy song, but sometimes I wonder if I’m still proud to be an American, and do I still know that I am free?
Are you aware that the Winter Olympics is happening now? The ratings would suggest that most of you aren’t. I read an article that said that viewer ratings were down 43 percent for the opening ceremonies in Beijing. Of course, the article pointed out the obvious reasons of postponement due to the pandemic, strict media coverage measures, and political principle, but this is nothing new for those of us who are old enough to reminisce.
For example, who remembers where you were when the “miracle on ice” happened on February 22, 1980? I was 16 years old, and barely old enough to care, but something electric happened to me and my family that evening in the living room. However, the parallels between then and now are fairly amazing. Just think about it from a historical perspective - we were at the high point of a cold war with the Soviet Union who had just invaded Afghanistan (of all places.) Like now, America was looking for a reason to be proud. We were in the middle of economic stagflation, and no one was very confident that President Carter was going to get us out of the crisis. Remember waiting in line at the pump, and the agony of seeing the sign, “Sorry, we’re out of gas,” when it was almost your turn? Energy crisis, political turmoil, crippling economy - any of this sound familiar?
And so, when those amateur ex-college players representing the United States took the ice against Russia’s professional team, no one really expected much. Yet my research tells me that more than 27 million viewers tuned in as the game progressed to watch the wonder that is arguably the single greatest sports event in history. For us, it wasn’t just a hockey game, but rather an ideological showdown, and the result was a high point in the world-wide struggle for freedom.
Also, remember that this was before much of the technology we take for granted today. There was no “spoiler alert” before the game was broadcast on TV, hours after it actually happened. Indeed, cable TV was in its infancy, no internet, and no social media. Heck, most of us couldn’t even dream of a personal computer in our home, and the news had no opinion, no biases, it was just news. Therefore, we didn’t have people telling us what we should think about this or that. We just watched the game, and celebrated the win together as a more or less unified country.
And now here we are - beaten up and paralyzed by fear of illness, distrusting in the current political system, unable to depend on our leaders, afraid to stand for truth or even agree on what truth is, censored and silenced by social media platforms that disagree with us, and just trying to survive. Oh, and the Winter Olympics are being held in a country that has a less than acceptable reputation for fairness and good will toward mankind. I’m telling you that if there was ever a time for something inspiring to happen it is now. So I’m asking - Americans who still love this country and what it stands for, folks who follow the rule of law, and believers in our Constitution the way it was written by our founders, where will that influence come from? What can be done to restore our faith in America, and unify our pride in who we are as citizens? And finally, who can get us all to watch the Olympics, and shout with conviction together… “USA! USA! USA!”?
Maybe it will start with you.
