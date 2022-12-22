Schreiner University: Seeing the signs

by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
I am humbled and awed to see the outpouring of support for Schreiner University all across Kerrville: banners welcome our families and congratulate our graduates; placards hang on downtown light posts that highlight how Schreiner provides students opportunities as BIG as Texas; and signs in the windows of local businesses announce that they love Schreiner students. Schreiner is proud to be part of the Kerrville and Hill Country community, and we love you right back!
Perhaps because Christmas is upon us, I find myself particularly attentive to signs. After all, my favorite Christmas story—first as a child and later as a folklorist—is the tale of the three wise men (or kings or magi) who visited Jesus at his birth. They were interested in signs, too. Some argue that they were focused on signs because their official function was to identify kings. They understood that the Star of Bethlehem was the sign of the King even when much of the rest of the world missed it entirely. Signs, this story reminds us, matter.
Admittedly, I am interested in the wise men not just because of their attention to signs but because they keep showing up across time and space in ways that seem entirely out of proportion to their brief appearance in the nativity account. They make central or cameo appearances in poems like T.S. Eliot’s “Journey of the Magi,” in fiction like Unholy Night, in songs like James Taylor’s “Home By Another Way,” in movies like the 1959 movie “Ben-Hur,” and in more paintings that I can name.
But as interesting as their representation in the arts may be, I am more surprised by how often these three appear in the narratives of everyday life. For example, a legend arose in the very early twelfth century about a priest-king from the East named Prester John who supposedly descended from the wise men.
His letter to Western rulers inspired a renewed interest in European crusading activities to Jerusalem. Marco Polo—the intrepid Venetian traveler who documented the peculiarities of the world for Europeans around 1300 in his Book of the Marvels of the World—claimed to have visited the cities where the three wise men were born and buried. In 1375, John of Hildesheim published a middle-ages bestseller known as the History of the Three Kings, which provided the most comprehensive account of these three visitors and the legends that had grown around them. The Medici of Florence were magi-crazy, performing elaborate Epiphany processions through the city with the family serving as the wise men, sponsoring architectural masterpieces like the Magi Chapel, and having their faces painted onto representations of the magi in artwork such as Gozzoli’s painting, Journey of the Magi.
Today, visitors to southern France’s idyllic Les Baux-de-Provence can see evidence of the former princes of Baux’s claim that they descended from Balthazar which is why their coat of arms was a silver star. And traveling through Germany several years ago, I observed hundreds of “house blessings” written above the doorways to homes, businesses, and churches: 20 + C + M + B + 18. The blessing referenced the current year and the traditional names of the wise men: Caspar, Melchior, and Balthazar. It is a testament to our human audacity that we so eagerly associate ourselves with these visitors to the nativity.
Matthew (2: 1 – 12) is the only Gospel that mentions the visit by the wise men. Some argue that this makes it likely that the story is apocryphal. At this point in my life and my career, though, I care much less about the factuality of the story and more about its fundamental truth.
For me, at least, the truth of this story is to keep your eyes open. To watch for signs. There are miracles in the December night, but you have to look to see them. And for this college president, December 2022 has shown me that there are plenty of miracles in this community, too. I have seen the signs.
Cayce and I wish you a festive, safe, and happy holidays. Celebrate the beautiful festival of Christmas with lots of joyful moments to cherish forever. From the entire Schreiner University family, best wishes to you for a joyous and prosperous New Year.
