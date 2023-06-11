To the editor:
The animal advocates in your community are dangerously exhausted. Every day, people surrender their pets to animal control. Every day dumped kittens and puppies are brought into animal control. Every day, strays wandering the streets of Kerr County are picked up by animal control. Every week abused and injured animals are found due to animal cruelty and brought into animal control. Many have never seen a vet in their sad lives. Most are not spayed or neutered. Most have not been socialized or trained. Many are broken.
Area rescues try their best to help as much as they can. If they didn’t exist, more animals would die. Their own cages and kennels are bursting at the seams. Where are all the adopters? They emptied the kennels during COVID, but most came back after the pandemic was over. Rescues endure daily calls begging for intake of their dogs, cats and litters. Animals are being dangerously abandoned at shelter gates and at the Kerrville Pets Alive office, which is against the law. This is life-threatening. Taped-up cardboard boxes have been found in parks with puppy and kitten litters, sometmes with mothers inside. Pets are found tied to trees, or left in back yards or inside houses when their families have long-since moved away. People are gleefully trapping every cat they see, and bringing them to animal control mangled, starved and dehydrated. Many of these cats are terriﬁed neighborhood pets that were caught and considered feral, and never seen again by their owners due to trapping.
Livestock (hopefully dead) are being dragged down lonely roads and left on the side of the road. Calls to help emaciated and near-dead animals tied up for months are frequent. Bites from free-roaming dogs (from tiny to large) have risen. Backyard breeding has exploded. Sales of puppies and kittens at Walmart, Whataburger, or any parking lot can be seen anytime throughout the county, knowing it is against local ordinances. These unscrupulous sellers often come from out of town where here they feel less likely to be shooed away. They bring sick animals, taken from their mothers at 2-3 weeks, most with parvo or distemper and ask ridiculous prices for these “purebred” animals. Buyers take them home, infecting their other pets, and spend more money trying to save them when they eventually fall ill and die.
Pitbulls are everywhere. Most are beautiful, but many are troublesome as some owners neglect their responsibilities toward these noble dogs. This breed needs management, and there are no mandatory ownership ordinances of the breed anywhere locally. No pitbull should be owned unless spayed or neutered in Kerr County. There are just too many.
What has changed in our community? This crisis is becoming unprecedented. Kerrville Pets Alive has a food pantry for those in need as prices for pet food have almost tripled. Vet bills have risen exponentially with inﬂation. Housing restrictions of pet size and weight have caused surrenders. People are having to move due to the economy and feel they must make the choice not to take their pets with them. The homeless are struggling to keep their own pets. The majority of citizens in Kerr County are not vaccinating their pets at all. Parvo and distemper are becoming rampant. The veterinary practices in Kerrville have recently reduced emergency care, have shortened hours, or stopped altogether which will put rescues at risk due to lack of after-hours acute care.
Immigrant migration to our county has also come with challenges for animal workers. Animals that have previously lived on the streets are being brought across the border and have not been veted or socialized. With this comes a different cultural attitude by some towards containment of their animals, spaying and neutering and quality of life.
Kerr County needs to get a handle on animal cruelty soon, or our citizens will be at risk. It is no secret that animal cruelty left unchecked leads to crimes against humans eventually. Municipalities in the county need to initiate mandatory microchipping and the spay or neutering of all pets unless in possession of a valid breeder’s license. We must invest in low-cost spay and neuter clinics. We have to stop this deadly cycle, or the bodies will continue to pile up. We, as a county, must realize the problem and meet it head on now. No shelter can be built big enough to solve this problem. We can’t “rescue” our way out of this.
Our new shelter must meet the needs of this community by providing prevention, not just reaction by housing unwanted animals. Every animal adopted out of our county shelter is neither ﬁxed nor vaccinated, which puts the problem right back into the public. The new shelter must have a space dedicated to providing basic care and support for spaying and neutering of all adoptable animals there. We need a shelter that will actually address the issue and not contribute to the never-ending cycle of reproduction. Kerrville Pets Alive would gladly provide the equipment and our local veterinarians could help ﬁght this crisis in our community. Less animals in the community means less need for KCAS workers and less cost to the county. It is cheaper for the county to ﬁx animals before adopting them out, instead of seeing the same repeat offenders over and over again, costing taxpayers more money.
Many rescues are closing their doors as they just can’t make it ﬁnancially. We are beaten down. Compassion fatigue is setting in for many. We get no holidays or vacations. Our lives are roller coasters of being heartsick, heartwarmed, saddened, elated, angry. It’s hard on our bodies and minds to cry every single day. There have been suicides in the rescue community.
We are exhausted. Help.
– Karen Johnson
Kerrville
