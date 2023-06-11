To the editor:

The animal advocates in your community are dangerously exhausted. Every day, people surrender their pets to animal control. Every day dumped kittens and puppies are brought into animal control. Every day, strays wandering the streets of Kerr County are picked up by animal control. Every week abused and injured animals are found due to animal cruelty and brought into animal control.  Many have never seen a vet in their sad lives. Most are not spayed or neutered. Most have not been socialized or trained. Many are broken.

