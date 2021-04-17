Well, we did it again. On Monday, April 12, we provided 143 second-round vaccines for our Meals on Wheels clients, their caregivers and other seniors. Special thanks goes to 21 Texas Army National Guard team members that helped to facilitate that accomplishment.
With 66 MOW clients being served in their home and 77 people participating in our drive-through, we moved these community members closer to better peace of mind and health to see this pandemic through.
Our Meals on Wheels volunteers were awesome too. With the help of Georgeanne Parker, Darleen Allen, Rita Aliperto, Darlene Redden, Debbie Knoebel, Jim Wesseling, Billie Barrier, Dorothy Schmidt and Steve Walker, we were able to give each homebound senior some extra special attention and confidence while receiving their second vaccine.
Thank you, volunteers, for always being there for our Dietert family.
Our Dietert staff made sure our drive-through clients were well taken care of and greeted with friendly smiles, and some of them even picked up their lunch while they were here.
I heard great things from clients about the service they received and how happy they were to complete this process. Now, more of them will be able to venture out with family and friends soon.
Thank you, Dub Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management coordinator, for helping us get this project off and running. Your commitment to our community is commendable.
The more our seniors stay safe and healthy, the sooner we can get back to some sort of normalcy. Although our building is currently closed to general public use and full regular programming right now, the Dietert Center staff are here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines. Please give us a call for any special needs you might have for Meals on Wheels, Friendship Café Drive Thru, Medical Equipment Lending, Personal Alert Link units, and our Call Reassurance program.
Our Meals on Wheels program and the wonderful volunteers are continuing to make sure our seniors are not left in isolation. Their sweet smiles and gestures of friendship abound every day.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
We lost one of our special Dietert family members last week. Mary Ammentorp was a longtime Meals on Wheels driver along with her husband, Bill. They began volunteering in December 2004 and carried out that service for many, many years.
When Mary began experiencing extended cognitive decline issues, she participated in our Dementia Care Advocates - Take Five Day Respite Care program. What a wonderful, sweet lady she was and we will miss her all around this building.
Bill, our heart and prayers go out to you and we so respect you for the love and care you provided for your sweet Mary.
We have lost other Dietert friends that are near and dear to us this past year as well and their impact on us will be cherished for years to come.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open for lunch M-F 11:30-12:30. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.00.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, April 14 – Beef Taco Casserole;
• Thursday, April 15 – Chicken Fried Steak w/Cream Gravy;
• Friday, April 16 – Stewed Pork;
• Monday, April 19 – Hamburger Steak;
• Tuesday, April 20 – Chicken Spaghetti;
• Wednesday, April 21 – Meatloaf w/Creole Sauce.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
