I don’t quite know how to say this, but you just don’t know what you don’t know until you know you don’t. We clear on that? Funny thing is, that I didn’t used to know that.
As a novice writer, I like to think about expressions, quotes, phrases and words. I will often hear something said, or read a quote, and find myself thinking about it all day long. For example, famous baseball legend Yogi Berra once said, “Half the lies people tell about me aren’t even true.” However, a curse that I’ve had for some time is that, like Yogi, I find humor in just about everything, and since the whole world has apparently gone completely insane, I find lots of examples. The reason it is a curse, though, is that when I navigate through the wordage and find the humor, it won’t be appropriate to react to it. Businessmen, for example. Businessmen (or women) like to sit around in suits at meetings all day and say idioms that encourage their coworkers to do better at business. “So you see, if we shift our focus more on these money markets, we won’t compromise our strategy and ‘throw the baby out with the bath water’.” Now, if I’m at that meeting (in my shorts and fishing shirt), I would be watching everyone nod in affirmation while I would be sitting with a puzzled expression and one eyebrow raised in bewilderment. The image of an actual baby being thrown out in the yard in a big splash of bathwater is just not a good thing to think by any decent human being’s standards. Am I wrong about that? I mean, what kind of deranged madman made that expression up in the first place? I get it that this is just an idiom, but for crying out loud, who thinks like that? By the way, Merriam Webster dictionary defines an idiom as “an expression that cannot be understood from the meanings of its separate words but that has a separate meaning of its own.” However, that doesn’t stop me from being baffled by how we get these zany proverbs.
