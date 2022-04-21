You’ve heard of “flinging fish” haven’t you? No? Well I’m not surprised. The sport has nearly vanished as a form of exercise or even a means of entertainment, and has been replaced by a lesser form of recreation called “catching fish.” However, in my opinion, catching fish lacks puristic value as a true sport.
Anyone can go outside, find some water, and catch a fish. Flinging fish, on the other hand, requires a level of competence that must be appreciated and mastered over time, and few people have that kind of patience anymore.
Consider the history of flinging fish. Long before modern angling was introduced as a sport, early man had long since become skilled in the art of flinging fish. It’s not too hard to imagine that “Og,” if that was his name, was out one day trying to kill a wooly mammoth for supper.
Mammoth hunting in those days was pretty rough because the mammoth kept trying to run you over, and all you had for defense, or offense for that matter, was a sharpened stick. Eventually, Og gave up on the whole idea and started back toward his cave when, as luck would have it, he happened on a melting puddle that was chock full of trout. After gathering a basket load of fish, Og continued on his journey - thrilled that he would finally have something to offer Mrs. Og and the tots.
However, as he was crossing the land bridge and nearly home, he was attacked by a saber-tooth tiger. Having lost his stick, the only protection that Og had was to throw some of his fish at the beast, thereby narrowly escaping the unpleasant experience of being eaten.
Over the centuries, flinging fish eventually evolved from a method of survival, to a form of entertainment. Even today, you can go to places like Pike Place Fish Market in Seattle, Wash., and watch the fishmongers toss your order of fresh salmon across the market floor while yelling “Heeeeeyaaa” at each other. During the tourist season, this ritual is enjoyed by 10,000 people a day, which tells me that there’s just not a lot to do in Seattle.
Speaking of rituals, a fraternity of the University of New Hampshire has a 40-year-old tradition of tossing a fish out onto the ice after the hockey team scores its first goal. This longstanding custom symbolizes the time-honored standard that fraternities often do things that just don’t make any sense.
As spring has now sprung, I am reminded of one of my more interesting job responsibilities as a former camp director. The task was to open the gates on our various dams on the upper Frio River, and lower the level of the seven lakes that we have on the property.
There were various reasons for this. Sometimes we just needed to install a piece of equipment like a swim ladder or repair a floating dock. At other times we may have needed to do more extensive work, such as dredging a lake for debris that may have been deposited by a flood, and on these occasions, we often needed to drain the water level lower than normal.
Most of the time, the existing fish would find a hole or pool at the bottom of the river where they waited for us to finish our work without complaining. However, sometimes the fish got swept through the open gates and found themselves on the other side of the dam in water that was only a few inches deep.
Hopefully, you can see where I’m going with this. Flinging fish, as defined in our canyon, meant chasing the slimy suckers down, grabbing them without getting finned, and tossing them back over the dam into deeper waters so they could be “caught” later on by lesser sporting individuals. You talk about a good cardio workout - on many occasions, I would chase about 20 down, throw them over an 8-foot dam, and then need a good 10-minute cool-down afterwards.
After 16 years of camp experience, I consider myself to be an expert fish-flinger, and if it were an Olympic sport, I would hold gold medals in both distance and height. Don’t think this is an easy challenge either.
To get the proper effect, try running full speed while stooped over with your hands about one inch off the ground, and then rapidly change directions about 37 times. You would think that the fish would recognize that our only purpose in grabbing them is to save them, but I’ve discovered that fish aren’t all that smart (even though they travel in schools) and they usually don’t cooperate.
In fact, scientists have discovered that fish have an average memory of about six seconds, and in our case, that’s probably a good thing. Otherwise, they would need counseling after having been flung into the wild blue yonder on their way back to temporary freedom.
I often chuckle to myself when I see a camper catch a fish with modern tactics. They just have no idea what that fish has been through prior to being caught, nor do they appreciate the joy and satisfaction of flinging fish.
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.