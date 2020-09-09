Have you noticed there seems to be a lot of contention in the world right now? I have, and I’ve asked God to show me how I am to personally govern myself and live in these days. Some of the contentious behavior of Christians has made me sad. I feel we have such an opportunity to show an anxious, troubled world, who God is, and what real peace, peace of walking with Jesus, looks like. Our hearts have to be anchored in God to do this effectively.
Romans 12:2 (NIV) tells us, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.”
As believers, we are called to come up higher and think differently than those around us. The news and social media are jam-packed with contentious stories and material.
The word contentious means “causing or likely to cause an argument.” A contentious person is someone given to provoking an argument. It is okay to disagree, but we need to do it with respect and honor.
It is important we do not jump on bandwagons, and really check out our sources of information we are believing online, on social media and in the news; otherwise, we can get all worked up about something that is not even true. One of my favorite prayers is, “God, you are a God of truth, so reveal truth to me.” I also research things to really see if they are facts.
Masks and COVID-19 have also caused a lot of varied opinions and disagreements. I personally do not like wearing them, however, out of respect for others and to obey our governor, I wear one. I would rather pray with someone and have an opportunity to tell them about Jesus than argue about a mask.
I recently found a scripture that adjusted my thinking. I Corinthians 10:23-24 (NIV), says, “‘I have the right to do anything,’ you say—but not everything is beneficial. ‘I have the right to do anything’—but not everything is constructive. No one should seek their own good, but the good of others.” Christ gives us freedom in Him, however, we have to examine our hearts to see if our words and actions are constructive and establish peace.
The world is changing, whether we like it or not. How are we going to respond? Just like all the other people, anxious, fearful, argumentative? Jesus has a better way, and that is walking in peace and giving that peace to others; however, we cannot give the peace of God away, if we are not walking in it ourselves.
Romans 12:9-12 says, “Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.”
My heart is to cheer people on in their dreams and journey with God. We can’t do that if we are arguing with one another. So we have to decide what is more important to us, winning a political argument, arguing over masks, or love and earning the right to be heard by others.
Everyone is advertising something in their words and actions. We have such an opportunity to impact the world around us right now, but we can’t do it, if we are joining the contentious bandwagons.
Will you join me in bringing harmony and peace into our community?
Kathleen is a Hill Country native, writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping people bring God into their everyday life. You can contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com and listen to her podcast at kathleenmaxwellrambie.podbean.com.
