by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
Many of the economic engines of our community never stopped throughout the pandemic; others have roared back to life; and a few are only now revving their engines once again.
Though Schreiner University never shut down its operation as an economic engine for the Hill Country, it is certainly the case that we were unable to have the same economic impact over the last two years that we had in the two years prior to COVID. Many of the reasons for this were outside of our control.
For example, we participate in an athletic conference that decided to dramatically reduce fan attendance last year, leaving friends and families unable to travel to Kerrville to watch athletes compete. This prevented them from spending at local hotels, restaurants, and retailers. Likewise, international students who we would have had on campus from our partner schools in Ireland and South Korea were prohibited from traveling abroad during the two years of COVID.
But the economic engine is revving back up again.
Though we are proud of the narrative that says Schreiner provides a “small” school experience, it is a characterization that diminishes the “big” economic impact Schreiner has on this region. Each year, the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas prepares an economic impact analysis for each of its member institutions.
The most recent study indicates that Schreiner University has annually a direct economic impact of $53,570,971 and an induced economic impact of $25,499,782 for a total economic impact of $79,070,753 on an annual basis.
There are other ways in which Schreiner is an economic engine for the community, too. We bring significant human capital to a variety of businesses and organizations throughout the Hill Country. Just last week, I was greeted by current Schreiner students working at Chick-fil-A and H-E-B.
And Schreiner provides human capital that helps many businesses in the Hill Country not just operate but thrive. I was reminded of this when I had lunch with a Schreiner alum who is now one of our very successful entrepreneurs in the community. What an honor to spend time in his company and to hear more about the ways he is building his business and taking his citizenship responsibilities seriously.
As we approach our Recall weekend in late April, when we invite Schreiner former students and alums back to campus to celebrate them, I hope that you will celebrate the many Schreiner alums working alongside you.
And now, Schreiner returns to its growth agenda. Projections for Fall 2022 recruitment are trending very positively at this point. This has been facilitated by an aggressive launch of new academic programs in areas ranging from engineering to criminal justice. We also are considering the launch of one – or maybe more – athletic programs, including the start of a large-scale sport.
There are all sorts of reasons that Schreiner believes measured growth is in its best interests. But even marginally small growth in our student body equates to very big economic impacts for the region. If the most significant way we impact the community is through direct and indirect or induced spending, think about the impact that even 20 new students can have.
Those 20 students – besides the economic impact they and their family will bring to the Hill Country – will result in at least one, if not more, hiring of new faculty, administrators, and/or hourly staff. And if those students are athletes, they will have coaching staff hires associated with their enrollment, too.
Altogether, the economic impact expands geometrically even when student enrollment expands only arithmetically.
To be sure, there are interconnecting projects that must be accomplished in order to accomplish these enrollment goals. It should not surprise anyone to know that the launch of a large-scale sport will require infrastructure enhancements to campus.
These are enhancements we need and want to make anyway for our current athletes, so combining these facility solutions with capacity for housing a new sport helps us optimize growth and create a better student experience.
And there are roads to be built, sidewalks to be constructed, and drainage issues to be solved. You will start hearing about all of that soon enough.
That revving you hear in the distance? That is Schreiner University. Here she comes again.
