My first memories of praying as a little girl were when I was five or six years old. I had memorized a prayer my parents taught me and prayed with them before I went to bed. The little prayer I prayed was, “Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep. If I should die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take,”

Prayer is nothing more than a conversation with God, and I am so grateful that I can go straight to God and share my heart and concerns with Him, and He is never too busy to listen to what is on my heart.

