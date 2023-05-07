My first memories of praying as a little girl were when I was five or six years old. I had memorized a prayer my parents taught me and prayed with them before I went to bed. The little prayer I prayed was, “Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep. If I should die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take,”
Prayer is nothing more than a conversation with God, and I am so grateful that I can go straight to God and share my heart and concerns with Him, and He is never too busy to listen to what is on my heart.
Psalms 62:8 (NIV) encourages us to visit with God about everything. It says, “Trust in Him at all times, you people; pour out your hearts to Him, for God is our refuge.”
God is safe place and the best place to voice your concerns, fears, desires and needs He is always available and ready to listen to what is on your heart.
I Thessalonians 5:17 (KJV) states, “Pray without ceasing.” To me, this means prayer should be an ongoing conversation throughout our day. Personally, I need God’s help all day, every day. I talk to God when I am driving, working out, when I am at work and doing things around the house. Jesus is my best friend so I love to talk to him.
I love The Passion Translation of I Thessalonians 5:17-18, which says, “Make your life a prayer. And in the midst of everything be always giving thanks, for this is God’s plan for you in Christ Jesus.”
Focused prayer is good too. I begin my mornings with time alone with God, praying and listening to him as I drink my coffee. I give him my day, pray for my family, husband, clients I will see, protection, people God puts on my heart and divine appointments. Divine appointments are connections or people God puts in our lives for His purposes.
James 5:16 (NIV) encourages us saying, “Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.”
There is power when we pray, and it works. God may not answer every prayer quickly or exactly as I want, but to me, there is a strength and freedom that comes when I cast all my burdens on to Him to carry.
One of my favorite quick prayers that covers just about anything is, “Jesus, fix it.” Prayer doesn’t have to be long and complicated and I love that I’ve discovered it is simply a conversation with the God who loves me dearly.
Thursday, May 4 is designated as the National Day of Prayer and I firmly believe our nation needs prayer. Let me encourage you to pray with others on this day. Pray for our president, government leaders, churches, schools, healing for our community, and city officials. Pray for unity for our churches and nation.
I’ve come a long way in my prayers since I was a little girl. I pray you will grow too in your prayer life with God.
Let me encourage you to have more conversations with God and “make your life a prayer.”
Your prayers matter and are powerful and effective.
Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie is a native of the Hill Country, a podcaster, author, writer and speaker. Contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@ gmail.com. You can also purchase her book, “Thriving Through Seasons of Grief,” or listen to her podcast on her website, www.kathleen maxwellrambie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.