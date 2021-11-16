There’s a new game in town. It’s called gaga ball, and its popularity is sweeping the country.
I don’t mind telling you that I played a big part in bringing gaga to our corner of the world ... you’re welcome. I’ve built several gaga courts with my own two hands, and I take great pride in watching campers, students, and youth groups enjoy the game. However, lately, I’ve been feeling the negative impact of gaga ball, and I admit that I might have made a big mistake in promoting the game alltogether.
Now parents, let me put your mind at ease- the game has nothing to do with Lady Gaga (thank goodness). In fact, judging from some of the outfits she still wears in her advancing years, I’m pretty sure she wouldn’t last 12 seconds in a gaga pit. Actually, the game was introduced in the Middle East. The Israeli translation for the word “hit” is “ga,” and since “hit hit ball” sounds ridiculous, the originating nation’s name stuck. Currently, throughout the world, there are pockets where gaga is played and adored by both children and adults at camps, schools, college campuses, and backyards. So what exactly is gaga ball? Well, I’m glad you asked.
The game is usually played in an octagonal-shaped pit roughly 20 feet across with walls that are approximately 30 inches high. Any old soft-sided ball will do, but a volleyball makes a good gaga ball. It combines the skills of dodging, agility and jumping. The object of the game is to hit opponents with the ball below the waist while avoiding being hit. Players hit the ball with their hands only, and once a player hits the ball, he or she must wait until the ball touches someone else or the wall before hitting it again (no double touches). Blocking with hands/arms is allowed, but kneeling on the ground is not. If you get touched by the ball below the waist, you’re out, and you must exit the pit until the next game. However, one of the benefits of gaga, is that games usually last less than five minutes, and then everybody jumps back in the pit for another round.
The game has many advantages. For example, you can have zero athletic talent, yet still excel in gaga ball ... my favorite aspect of the game. Kids don’t have to worry about the stigma of being chosen last for a kickball team. In fact, kids who often struggle in more traditional athletic games often find themselves the last one standing in the pit, and therefore, the game is great for building self-esteem and confidence. The game also builds community. You can have 35 campers standing in close proximity without their darn phones. There is usually a lot of screaming, squealing and laughing during a game, and this can melt the ice - even with the most introverted individual or group in a matter of minutes. The game thrives on encouragement, relationships and fun, and when I ask departing campers what was their favorite part of camp, GAGA BALL is, without question, the most common answer.
However, I would be irresponsible and remiss if I wasn’t honest about some of the negative physical impacts that gaga ball can have on folks, especially those over the age of 40. Have you ever seen that old Time Life Magazine pictograph of the evolution of man? You know, the one where the first image of early man is a hunched over primate with long arms and a small brain progressing eventually to modern man who stands erect with a normal brain? Well, because the game must be played in a stooped over posture, I’m pretty sure that if gaga ball continues to sweep the world in popularity, it could have a reverse effect on the whole evolutionary process whereby modern man eventually reverts back to a bunch of hunched-over primates with long arms and small brains. Heck, I don’t even believe in evolution, but if you watch me after a few rounds of gaga ball, I look like the first image in that pictograph.
Maybe I’m on to something here with this early-man analogy. Maybe I should admit that I made a mistake, and warn the world of the degenerating effects of the game. Think about it - even the name gaga itself suggests that is was created by cavemen. “Hey Og, you wanna play some gaga?” “GAGA.” Plus, most gaga players look like they’ve been walking around dragging their knuckles all day. You see, you can hit the ball harder with a closed fist, but you skin your knuckles up pretty good. Come to think of it, a camper who still wants to play gaga after skinning his/her knuckles, implies that they actually might have smaller brains.
Gaga ball: It may cause the deterioration of modern man, but it sure is fun.
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.