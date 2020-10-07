My husband has work in the Uvalde area and this time of year, I help him with our business. I love working out, and on September 11, attended Shotgun CrossFit. We did a very difficult workout to commemorate 911. I was trying hard to keep up as I’m one of the oldest in the class.
About halfway through the class, I wondered if I could finish, as the things we were doing were hard and repetitive. In an effort to shift my focus from “I can’t” to “I can” I began to focus on the exercises and I began to thank God for different things. Thanksgiving always helps me adjust my attitude and get positive.
“Thank You, God, that Your grace is sufficient for this class, thank You for abundant grace, thank you for amazing grace,” I continued as I took another breath and jogged a little slower.
God’s grace is something that enables us to do things that we ourselves cannot do on our own. His grace also is His presence in our lives that is always available to us to access at any given time in our lives. The problem we face, is we often try to do things in our own strength instead of depending on Him.
When Jesus came, a new season of grace became available. Studying the word grace, I discovered that it is frequently referred to with some incredible adjectives.
Abundant grace, sufficient grace, riches of grace, confident grace, much grace and surpassing grace were some of the adjectives I found in the Bible about this power-packed word.
Romans 5:17 (NIV) says, “…how much more will those who receive God’s abundant provision of grace and the gift of righteousness reign in life through the one-man Jesus Christ.” When we simply say, “God help me” in our everyday task at work or at home, His grace helps us rule over, instead of being under life’s circumstances.
II Corinthians 2:9 (NIV) states, “My grace is sufficient for you, My strength is made perfect in weakness.” There have been days when I have thought I just cannot go another step. It is in those times, I’ve heard God say, “You can do this; My grace is sufficient.”
Grace is not earned; it is a gift. I’ve received lots of gifts in my life and with each one, I had the choice to open the present and use it, or leave it unwrapped and unused.
II Corinthians 9:14 (NIV) talks about surpassing grace. “…because of the surpassing grace God has given you. Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift!” Surpassing means incomparable or outstanding. That is the kind of gift God gives to each of us every day.
Hebrews 4:16 (NIV) says, “Let us then approach the throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.”
This scripture tells us that grace is not earned by good works. It is something God gives to us, even when we do not deserve it. We can always approach God with confidence because His character is rooted in love and forgiveness. God loves to help us.
His power is right here for you and me in family situations, at work, in relationships, with our kids, in health battles, being kind when others are not, and even at a workout at the gym.
I have had to call on God’s grace for all the above-mentioned things in the recent months. God is right beside you and me waiting to give us what we need to face where we are in life. Grace does not depend on how good you have or have not been, it is an amazing gift you open right now.
I finished the class that day, and smiled as I walked out the door. God’s grace had helped me finish and I even did a handstand at the end to celebrate. God cares about the little things in life as well as the big things. I challenge you to join me in thanking God for grace, opening the gift of grace and using it at work, the gym, at home and wherever you are.
Kathleen is a Hill Country writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping people bring God into their everyday life. Beginning Thursday, Oct. 8 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. she will lead a Bible study at The Kroc Center, called The Gathering: Bringing God into Everyday Life. To register, email kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com or call 377-8061. There is no charge for the class. www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com.
