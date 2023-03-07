My neighbor, Ralph, likes to poke fun at me whenever he gets the chance. For example, just last Saturday, he yelled at me from the other side of our shared privacy fence, “Hey Kerrdog, why are you breathing so hard over there?”
I could hear the dummy snickering as he asked the question. “If you must know, I’m putting the Christmas tree in the shop early this year,” I retorted. “Now leave me alone and mind your own business.” I left him mumbling something about being ready to call an ambulance, but I didn’t have time for pleasant chit chat. I suppose my readers may be thinking that moving the Christmas tree out of the living room in late February may be a tad late, but that is a completely false accusation. I usually wait until Easter, and so in my way of thinking, I was just getting a head start on the spring cleaning. It’s not laziness. Rather, I like to think of it as energy efficiency. In fact, I believe procrastination, puttering, laziness, these are forms of art that take years of practice and creative thinking to master.
Take puttering, for example. Lots of folks think of puttering as some sort of insult, but nothing could be further from the truth. My American Dictionary of the English Language defines the word “puttering” as “moving or going in a specified manner with ineffective action or little energy or purpose.” I consider this to be an incomplete definition, but neither Charles Merriam nor Noah Webster asked for my opinion which stands to reason since they’re both dead. First of all, puttering does not lack purpose. In fact, it is a purpose. I also disagree with the current definition because it has a derogatory tone. The act of puttering takes a considerable amount of creativity and cerebral capacity. For example, when I went to the shop on Saturday to deliver the Christmas tree, I knew I was saving energy and perhaps even marital strife. My wife has been nagging me to move the dang tree for nine weeks, but it took a while to think my way through such an ordeal. In the end, I didn’t even have to undecorate the tree. I just wrapped the whole thing, decorations and all, in a king-size sheet and tied it up with half a mile of twine. Just think how efficient that process is when you consider how little effort it will take to put the tree up next fall. Now I ask you, is that laziness? It’s a rhetorical question, so you don’t have to answer it, but of course not.
People like me with advanced puttering skill like to go shopping in venues suited for honing our talent. Gibson’s Discount Center in Kerrville is a perfect example of such a place and is usually filled with lazy folks who putter around looking for this or that. I often go there, and typically, I will start looking at hardware, migrate to the sporting goods department, and end up examining models of WWII fighter airplanes in the hobby department.
Mind you, I never actually purchase any of these goods because then I will get involved in tinkering. Puttering is often confused with tinkering, and that is a serious mistake. For one thing, tinkering takes way too much effort. It also takes less mental processing and usually ends up in a big mess, accomplishing nothing. The act of tinkering is what happens when puttering actually turns into an attempted project. Puttering never makes it to that level.
Remember the “painting the fence” scene in the beloved children’s story, “Tom Sawyer,” by Mark Twain? That kid managed to get Aunt Poly’s fence painted without lifting a finger or costing him a dime. Heck, painting the fence was supposed to be a crude form of punishment, and yet, young Tom turned it into a day off. Pure genius.
I could and would go on with this article, but I’m busy and have to figure out the logistical obstacles of trimming the shrubs from the porch swing.
Anyway, have a great week.
