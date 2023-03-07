My neighbor, Ralph, likes to poke fun at me whenever he gets the chance. For example, just last Saturday, he yelled at me from the other side of our shared privacy fence, “Hey Kerrdog, why are you breathing so hard over there?”

I could hear the dummy snickering as he asked the question. “If you must know, I’m putting the Christmas tree in the shop early this year,” I retorted. “Now leave me alone and mind your own business.” I left him mumbling something about being ready to call an ambulance, but I didn’t have time for pleasant chit chat. I suppose my readers may be thinking that moving the Christmas tree out of the living room in late February may be a tad late, but that is a completely false accusation. I usually wait until Easter, and so in my way of thinking, I was just getting a head start on the spring cleaning. It’s not laziness. Rather, I like to think of it as energy efficiency. In fact, I believe procrastination, puttering, laziness, these are forms of art that take years of practice and creative thinking to master.

