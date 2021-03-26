Black-eyed Susan: a N.I.C.E.
addition to a sunny garden
Native Plant Society of Texas
Texas is a large, diverse state and plants that work for one region may not always be the best choice in a different region. The Native Plant Society of Texas created the N.I.C.E. Native Plant Partners program to help nurseries offer natives that are right for the local environment. Two local chapters of NPSOT, the Kerrville and Fredericksburg chapters, implement this program by choosing one native plant to promote each season – in cooperation with wholesalers, in order to assure availability – and in cooperation with participating local nurseries.
The N.I.C.E. acronym stands for “Natives Improve and Conserve Environments.” The goal of the program is to introduce people to great native plants that are available locally to use in place of non-native species.
Why native plants?
The home page of the state website, NPSOT.org, says:
• Native plants are drought tolerant, naturally conserving our precious water resources;
• Native plants provide habitat and food for birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife;
• Native plants don’t need special pampering or fertilizing;
• Natives are natural to their ecosystem;
• Natives help us maintain biological diversity.
Black-eyed Susan
This spring season (which began on Saturday, March 20), the Kerrville and Fredericksburg NPSOT chapters are featuring the popular flower known as Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta), at five local nurseries as their N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season. Also referred to as Brown-eyed Susan, Gloriosa Daisy, or Yellow Oxeye Daisy, Rudbeckia hirta is a cheerful and widespread prairie plant with bright yellow daisy-like flower rays and a dark chocolate central cone.
Exceptionally showy and easy to grow, seeds of Black-eyed Susan may be sown directly in the soil after the last frost date. If started indoors, seedlings (or transplants from a N.I.C.E. nursery) should be set out after the last frost date. They will grow strongly upright into clumps 1-3 ft. tall. Their sturdy stems are covered with bristly hairs (the species name “hirta” means hairy) and scratchy dark green leaves.
Literature describing the Black-eyed Susan is a bit confusing, sometimes calling it an annual, a biennial, or a short-lived perennial. Well-rooted transplants from nurseries will bloom the year they are planted, and will easily self-sow onto open soil to continue a perennial display. A late-germinating seed may become a biennial by forming a rosette of leaves the first year, followed by flowers the second year.
Easy to grow and very drought-tolerant, Rudbeckia hirta plants tolerate heat, drought and a wide range of soils. They worship sunshine (but may bloom longer with some afternoon shade) and will forgive a great deal of neglect. They will thrive in average moist-but-well-drained soils – but they do not like poorly-drained, overly wet soils.
They have no serious insect or disease problems, though you should watch for snails on young plants. And happily, deer tend to avoid this plant.
A profuse bloomer, this hardy native plant has a prolonged bloom time (June to October) that attracts pollinating insects, butterflies and birds. The seed heads produced late in the season specifically attract finches and other granivorous birds. Or the seedheads may be removed and discarded to encourage extended blooming and to prevent possibly unwanted seedlings next season. If left to reseed and spread, the plants may eventually become crowded, thus needing dividing every three years or so to help the plants and the roots get good air circulation and enough nutrients.
Black-eyed Susans are great candidates for mixed borders, cutting gardens, prairies, and meadows, and as accent plants when planted in mass. They also make excellent cut flowers, with a vase life of 7 to 14 days – especially when the stems are quickly immersed into cold water with a sugar additive.
Extensive breeding has produced a range of sizes and colors (referred to as cultivars) including oranges, reds and browns. The larger-flowered cultivars with these special colors are commonly called Gloriosa Daisy in the nursery trade.
Where to find it
Our local N.I.C.E. nurseries have agreed to stock up on our Plant of the Season in order to have it available to the public. These independent nurseries carry only the best plants for our area, as well as high-quality soil amendments and gardening supplies.
Look for the “N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season” sign stake at these nurseries and growers in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, and Medina:
• Natives of Texas, 4256 Medina Highway, Kerrville, 896-2169;
• Plant Haus 2, 604 Jefferson Street, Kerrville, 792-4444;
• The Gardens at The Ridge, 13439 S. Ranch Road 783 (Harper Rd.), Kerrville, 896-0430;
• Friendly Natives, 1107 N. Llano St., Fredericksburg, (830) 997-6288;
• Medina Garden Nursery, 13417 Tx. Highway 16, Medina, (830) 589-2771.
Our chapter website contains articles of past N.I.C.E. plants, going back as far as 2009. To peruse the list, go to the following link: https://npsot.org/wp/kerrville/nice-2 and scroll to the bottom of the page for the list of featured plants.
Why go native?
“To sustain our local ecosystem, native plants are essential, and many non-native plants are extremely detrimental.
“Non-natives may seed out more easily, grow faster, and use more water – proliferating and crowding out native species until the natives become extinct.
“Native plants, on the other hand, have lived here for centuries (without fertilizer or pesticides); have evolved to withstand our temperature and moisture extremes and our poor soil; and have supported the local wildlife by providing food and shelter for our native animals, birds and insects.
“As they are forced to compete with non-native plants for resources, the native plants become fewer and fewer until they are crowded out or eaten to extinction.”
From the Native Plant Society of Texas, Kerrville Chapter and Fredericksburg Chapter:
• The Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas hosts monthly programs at the Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos St., Kerrville, September through May. See npsot.org/kerrville for details.
• The Fredericksburg Chapter of NPSOT meets monthly at Presbyterian Memorial Church, 601 North Milam Ave., Fredericksburg. See npsot.org/fredericksburg for details.
---
Cindy Anderson is a member of the Native Plant Society of Texas (Kerrville Chapter) and the Hill Country Master Gardeners. An enthusiastic (though often frustrated) gardener, she has learned first-hand the value of native plants, and gladly shares reviews of her favorites in this quarterly seasonal column.
