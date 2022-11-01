Well, the waiting is finally over. It’s almost hunting season, and for all you gun-toting, camo-clad, truck-driving “Mericans” out there, it’s time to get your rifle sighted in. As a hunting guide, I have learned a few tricks over the years that will help novice hunters. If you are not a hunter, you may still be fascinated by the science and terminology with modern precision firearms. You must understand that zeroing in a rifle requires a specific process that must be followed step by step in order to be effective. Careful attention should be given to your knowledge of geometry, a proper set of tools, and familiarizing yourself with the manufacturer’s recommendations for your equipment. Of course, no single individual in the history of hunting has ever followed this procedure. Heck, even early man, armed with spears and rocks had to figure some things out on the fly, and so my methodology cuts right through the gobbledygook and gets the job done. Here we go.
First, you will notice when you arrive at the shooting range, that you forgot your ammunition. Don’t panic because this is normal. Being unprepared and overcoming the adversities associated with serious procrastination is just part of the learning experience. However, since it is 6:15 p.m., you only have about 45 minutes before dark, and since opening day starts tomorrow morning, you may have to take shortcuts in order to get home and back to the range with your ammo. Now, make sure that the range is all clear before sprinting the 100 yards to staple your target on the backstop. Bring your pocketknife because your staple gun will be empty, and sharpened twigs make excellent target holders. Run back to the safe line, and after doing a brief security check, you may approach the bench. Observe that there are no sandbags available for a proper benchrest. Allow me to suggest that there are plenty of items in your truck that make adequate rifle rests; brief cases, coffee cups, half-used bags of Cheetos, and your shirt, to name just a few.
Now take a normal breath, let about half the air out of your lungs, steady your aiming point and squeeze the trigger. After you hear the click, you will remember that you forgot to load your firearm. So do this, and repeat the first part of this sentence. After three rounds have been fired, open the action of your firearm, check for a clear range, and run down to the target. You will have to use the flashlight app in your phone because the light is fading fast. Let me just save the suspense here and tell you beforehand that you won’t find any holes in your target. You will, however, see part of a hole way over on one side of the paper that sort of looks like a bullet might have nicked it. This is called your initial impact point. Run back to your bench and take the covers off your adjustment turrets on your scope. The one on top adjusts the elevation (up and down) of your scope’s reticles while the turret on the side adjusts for windage (side to side). Do you understand the concept of parallax and minute of angle? Good, me neither. Don’t worry about it. Just remember to follow the little arrows when adjusting your scope, and always move the point of impact to the center of the target. Older scopes must be adjusted with a flat-head screwdriver, but since you won’t have one of those just use a dime. A penny is too wide for the little slot - trust me on this. Here’s another tip - take a photo of your scope’s turret and blow it up full size to actually see what direction the microscopic arrow that an eagle couldn’t see in full daylight is pointing.
After two boxes of ammo, and a dozen sprints back and forth between the target and the bench you will, at last, place a shot within a couple inches of the bullseye. Immediately stop shooting. You want to end your experience with a vote of confidence in your marksmanship, and it’s full dark anyway. Repeated shooting will just confuse you. If you need something to be happy about, consider that you just sprinted a mile and a half without going into full cardiac arrest - something you haven’t done since high school.
That’s it - you’re ready for hunting season. I can’t wait to hear the stories. Let me know how it goes and have a great week.
