Well, the waiting is finally over. It’s almost hunting season, and for all you gun-toting, camo-clad, truck-driving “Mericans” out there, it’s time to get your rifle sighted in. As a hunting guide, I have learned a few tricks over the years that will help novice hunters. If you are not a hunter, you may still be fascinated by the science and terminology with modern precision firearms. You must understand that zeroing in a rifle requires a specific process that must be followed step by step in order to be effective. Careful attention should be given to your knowledge of geometry, a proper set of tools, and familiarizing yourself with the manufacturer’s recommendations for your equipment. Of course, no single individual in the history of hunting has ever followed this procedure. Heck, even early man, armed with spears and rocks had to figure some things out on the fly, and so my methodology cuts right through the gobbledygook and gets the job done. Here we go.

First, you will notice when you arrive at the shooting range, that you forgot your ammunition. Don’t panic because this is normal. Being unprepared and overcoming the adversities associated with serious procrastination is just part of the learning experience. However, since it is 6:15 p.m., you only have about 45 minutes before dark, and since opening day starts tomorrow morning, you may have to take shortcuts in order to get home and back to the range with your ammo. Now, make sure that the range is all clear before sprinting the 100 yards to staple your target on the backstop. Bring your pocketknife because your staple gun will be empty, and sharpened twigs make excellent target holders. Run back to the safe line, and after doing a brief security check, you may approach the bench. Observe that there are no sandbags available for a proper benchrest. Allow me to suggest that there are plenty of items in your truck that make adequate rifle rests; brief cases, coffee cups, half-used bags of Cheetos, and your shirt, to name just a few.

