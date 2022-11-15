For this week’s article, I would like to brag about my family a bit. I’m not exactly trying to gain self-recognition. To tell the truth, I get zero credit for the inspiration of the story.
I guess I’m just proud to know this young man, and having the same last name is pretty cool, I admit. At any rate, it’s a great story and worth the telling. As far as sports go, my brother and I played football in our youth more than anything else.
I was never all that fast. In fact, the only time I ever ran was when someone was chasing me. My brother, on the other hand, was a pretty good distance runner. He broke our high school record for the mile. Don’t remember the time and I’m sure the record has been shattered many times over, but Colin was just a naturally gifted strider. I guess he passed that genetic trait down to his oldest son, Caleb, and this kid became a decorated hero in high school and the state of Indiana. He made the track team for Purdue and spent four years representing the Boilermakers, while earning a degree in mechanical engineering. Needless to say, Caleb Kerr was always driven.
Even as a child, he was stubborn to the core. He pushed himself harder than any kid I’ve known, and being in the career fields of education and Christian camping, I realize that is a fairly audacious claim to make. It’s true, though, and therefore I was not surprised when Caleb started training for marathons after college. He married one of Purdue’s beloved female track stars and they both continue to love and participate in the sport of track and field. The world of professional running is a game of patience and mental preparation.
You don’t just wake up one morning and decide to compete in a marathon. Oh sure, if you’re fairly athletic, and in better than average shape, you may actually be able to run 26.2 miles without stopping, but if you want to be world class, you have to put in the time, all for an unknown outcome that is months, even years into the future. For several years, Caleb competed in many races. Some days were better than others, but that’s the nature of the sport. He just kept going, though, averaging over a 100 miles per week in training. We knew things were getting serious, when Caleb qualified for the last Olympic trials and placed in the top quarter of the field on a grueling course in Georgia.
We got word a few months ago that Caleb had been invited to participate in the elite professional field of runners at the New York City Marathon this past weekend.
This is a big deal. The race was slated to host more than 50,000 runners and Caleb was 1 of 32 runners in the world to get the invitation. Needless to say, the family was excited and we booked tickets to the big apple for our two oldest kids. Our 13-year-old was still in football season, so my wife and I stayed behind. However, most of the Kerr clan was there to cheer on Caleb and watching our nephew on ESPN in front of a giant field of runners was thrilling, to say the least. Everyone starts from the same point, and you can’t exactly say to 50,000 people, “Okay everyone, on your mark… get set… go!” The race is well-managed with waves of contestants divided into several categories. The elite runners, of course, start at the front, and we caught several brief camera angles of Caleb at the start.
Different contestants use different strategies during the race. Some like to run in packs, while others prefer to range out on their own. They are well aware of the other top competitors tendencies, and the chase vehicles with the sports networks usually stay with the leader or film the lead group of trailers waiting for their moment to make a move.
This race was uncommonly warm for New York in November and the talking heads were making comments and predictions about the leader’s tactics. I’m sitting there in my armchair watching the leader, who was literally flying when all of a sudden, he darts into a line of porta cans, closes the door and stays inside for well over 15 seconds.
“Is that normal,” my wife asked.
“Man, I don’t think so,” I responded.
He eventually came out of the door and started running again, still in the lead, but it wasn’t a mile later when he just collapsed on the side of the road, not moving with his body crumpled in an unnatural posture.
Minutes later, we learned that the lead USA runner in ninth position had just had been forced to quit the race. The elite runners were dehydrated, exhausted and dropping like flies. Meanwhile, Caleb was somewhere behind the lead pack, but close enough that we couldn’t tell where he was exactly in the field of elite runners. We were following his progress on an app that we had on our phones, but every time it updated, we became more and more confused to his exact location. Text messages from our kids and my brother camped at the finish line were coming in, but being with thousands of spectators, they were less aware of what was going on than we were. I wanted to jump through the TV screen and find out what was happening, but all we could do was wait in agony for several minutes.
Later we found out that Caleb had collapsed about halfway through mile 24, somewhere in Central Park and just a mile and a half from the finish line. As he lay there gasping for air, a random doctor appeared out of nowhere and gave him a banana and some water, reviving him enough to get up and finish the race. Every muscle and cell in Caleb wanted to just stop, but somehow, he managed to keep going. Somewhere along the last mile, his wife, Katie found him, and she ran along beside him just outside the fence yelling and encouraging him to stay on his feet for the last few hundred yards.
No records were broken last Sunday, by anyone. No personal best times recorded. The heat and humidity forced many of the elite class runners to just give up, deciding to save themselves from injury and race another day. Not Caleb. His body was spent, but his heart would not let his body stay down, and he found the courage somewhere in his soul to get up and finish the race. Every once in awhile someone does something that inspires me personally. It usually comes from an unknown source, but not today. My nephew, Caleb Kerr, just makes me feel like runnin.
Have a great week.
-----
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect.
