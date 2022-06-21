I hope all the Dads, and those that stepped in as Dads, had a great Father’s Day on Sunday. I had a great dad and I surely miss him. My husband, Curtis is a great dad to his son Andrew, an extra dad to Trey and R.J., and an extra special dad to my two girls. He has shown them love and support throughout our 15 years together and for that, I am forever thankful and blessed. He sets a solid foundation for all of our children and now, our five grandsons and new granddaughter. Oh, did I mention that a new little girl was added to our family? I think I did, but just in case you missed it, Collins Magnolia Marcath was born May 31. My heart is full.
I haven’t talked about our travel department lately, but Dorothy and the volunteers are keeping busy for sure. Our Painted Churches trip on June 21 sold out and I can’t wait to hear all about it. It’s not too early to start planning for your next adventure. Consider going for a Music City Christmas in Branson, Memphis, and Nashville for six days beginning on Nov. 29, enjoy the cool weather in Savannah, Ga. Dec. 5-9 or visit the Ark Encounter & Creation Museum Dec. 3-11. If an international trip is on your mind, consider walking in the footsteps of Paul the Apostle in Greece Sept. 7-17, or enjoy the Reflections of Italy Oct. 5-14. Give Dorothy Beene a call at (830) 792-4044 for more information.
There is still space in the Instant Pot 101 class on June 23. Let Stacy Whittemore show you how to work the darn thing, plus give you lots of ideas for meal planning. The Natural Solutions class on June 28 will give you lots of tips about essential oils for health, and Astrobiology-Search for Life in the Universe on June 29 will open your mind about the planets and bodies in our solar system.
Put July 7 on your calendar for Winning the Self Defense Encounter, or Explore and Learn to Cook the Mediterranean Diet. Then, plan to attend the popular Elder Law & Medicaid for Long Term Care on July 14 and/or get your college kids ready for school by attending the “College Cooking and More! Is the Freshman-15 fact or fiction?” class on July 16. I know I found that freshman-15 when I went to college. This will definitely be a fun class to come to with your college student.
Summer is definitely here, and Dietert wants to make sure our seniors stay cool. Our fan drive has been a great success, but we can still use a few more fans. Our Meals on Wheels clients are homebound, and a new fan will surely brighten up their day and add some much-needed air circulation. Please drop off new box fans or new oscillating fans Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the center, located at 451 Guadalupe Street. You can also make a donation online at www.dietertcenter.org or drop it off at the center and we will purchase the fan for you. Thank you in advance for helping our MOW clients and seniors in need avoid the dangers of extreme heat.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are aged 60 and above, have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you are don’t have time to complete the paperwork or, are under the age of 60, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, June 22 – Sweet & Sour Pork;
• Thursday, June 23 – Tamale with Chili;
• Friday, June 24 – Chopped Beef Steak with Onion Gravy;
• Monday, June 27 – Smothered Pork Chop with Gravy;
• Tuesday, June 28 – Chicken Paprikash with Noodles, and;
• Wednesday, June 29 – Smoked Sausage with Peppers & Onions;
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
