Happy New Year! With a blanket of beautiful snow, we welcomed 2021.
It was a refreshing gift for the New Year for sure. Clean, fresh, white, powdery snow starts us out on the right foot with positive vibes for the New Year. If only it would have stuck around a little while longer. We traveled up Hwy. 16 toward Stephenville to visit our grandson, Fitz, on New Year’s Day and we had the opportunity to enjoy the snow all the way there. It was a beautiful drive and quite cleansing. I am ready to tackle 2021 with gusto.
Thank you so very much to everyone that supported the Dietert Center with your year-end gifts. We could not do all that we do without your financial support. Even though some of our programs have been put on hold due to the pandemic, our programs that provide critical services at this time are running strong.
Last year, we delivered more than 70,000 hot meals to our homebound Meals on Wheels clients; set up and serviced more than 325 Personal Alert Link (PAL) units; provided 4,668 daily Call Reassurance check-ins for seniors living alone; received 300 donations of equipment and loaned out 960 pieces of equipment in our Medical Lending program; our Dementia Care Advocate Coordinator provided many hours of phone and email support for caregivers, early stage memory loss individuals and their families during this CV-19 period; and our Friendship Cafe Dining Room and CV-19 drive-thru meal service provided nearly 11,000 hot meals to seniors aged 60-plus.
With our wonderful community financial support, grants and some government funding we have been allowed the honor of providing these services. But, we still can’t do all of that without the dedicated volunteers that help make sure it happens. Four hundred volunteers spread between the programs provided more than 51,000 hours of service to our seniors this past year.
For more than 50 years, the Dietert Center has been here to make sure our seniors are well cared for and to assure they do not feel isolated, especially this past year.
All staff working in these program areas are remaining vigilant with health and safety protective measures. The Dietert Center will be closed to the general public until further notice, but staff are still here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Jan. 6 – Stuffed Pepper Casserole;
• Thursday, Jan. 7 – Beef Tips and Rice;
• Friday, Jan. 8 – Lemon Baked Chicken;
• Monday, Jan. 11 – Chili with Beans;
• Tuesday, Jan. 12 – Italian Beef Casserole;
• Wednesday, Jan. 13 – Baked Ham and Sweet Potatoes.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources. If you would like to see how you might be able to help as a volunteer, contact Tony Ramos to learn more.
