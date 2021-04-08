April is ‘National Donate Life Month’

Ultimate Gift of Life
The year 2020 brought about many changes to the way we live and work, some good, some challenging. The pandemic brought a halt to the primary ways The Ultimate Gift of Life was reaching out to people about the importance of being a registered organ donor. We were no longer able to attend booth events or speak to various groups to raise awareness about organ donation and register new donors. It also limited our ability to raise funds which is a requirement to keep a 501(c)3 non-profit status.
Since 2015, Judy Mancillas has been heading up the programs in New Mexico. In November of 2020, Judy got married and moved to Texas. The Board of Directors decided that along with Judy’s move, the New Mexico operations would also be moved.
Since 2014, Executive Director Kristy Vandenberg has been headquartered in Kerrville. She will continue to reach out to the Central and Southern parts of the state. Judy Whaley is based in Hamilton, Texas, and she will be working areas in the Northern part of the state.
According to information at donatelife.net, 95% of Americans are in favor of being an organ donor, but only 58% are registered. While organ donor registration awareness is needed everywhere, the population in New Mexico is only about 2.1 million while the population in Texas is more than 29 million. There are many opportunities to register new organ donors in Texas. Currently, there are about 108,000 people in the U.S. waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. Of these, more than 10,000 live in Texas as our neighbors.
Whether through public events, speaking engagements or partnerships, we are educating people about organ donation. We encourage everyone to log into their State Registry to verify that they are on the list – regardless of whether there is a heart on your license or not. Medical professionals first check the registry to see if a patient is an organ donor, not the license. Time is critical in the donation process. The heart and lungs must be transplanted within 6 hours, the liver within 12 hours, pancreas within 18 hours and the kidney within 36 hours.
We encourage all registered organ donors to tell their loved ones about their decision to be an organ donor so that that their family can honor their wishes and be prepared.
Organ donation knows no age limit, ethnicity or religious preference. Ultimately, the doctors will evaluate a potential donor as to his/her eligibility and then find the best possible match.
The Texas Hill Country is filled with families and individuals who have been personally affected by organ donation, many of whom volunteer with the Ultimate Gift of Life to share their testimony about the importance of organ donation.
We are available to set up a booth at your event or to come speak to your group, employees or class. We have a great volunteer base and they welcome others who would like to help. For most meetings, we would talk in person, unless your meetings are held via Zoom and provide a very safe talk that way.
April is National Donate Life Month. The Ultimate Gift of Life is contacting local high schools about providing information and testimonies for students who just received their driver’s license or will do so in the next year. These students will be asked about becoming an organ donor when they apply for a license. We want to insure that they can make an informed decision, as sophomores, juniors and seniors.
Presentations and information can be provided safely according to school guidelines, either in person or over the internet. We are also available to speak to your church group, business or other organized activity. Length of presentation can be customized to your school. We are flexible.
The Ultimate Gift of Life has an active website at www.theultimategiftoflife.com. You can find a link to Donate Life Texas on our site to verify your donor registration. You can also make a tax deductible donation, as we are a 501(3)c. Please follow us on Facebook to receive additional information on organ donation and upcoming events. If you have specific questions, contact Vandenberg at 792-9197 or kristy@theultimategiftoflife. com.
Remember that you can “Turn a Time of Loss into a Time of Hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.