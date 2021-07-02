I was out in my shop last Saturday when my wife yelled, “Hey, you out in the shop, quit puttering around, and get in here and take out the trash.” Now here is a perfect example of the difference between husbands and wives and the cause of so much marital stress- wives just don’t understand the usefulness of puttering. At 56 years young, I’ve already mastered the art of puttering and consider myself to be one of the area’s leading experts. Being a proficient putterer at this age may seem a tad young for some of you. However, I’ve always been a gifted learner.
My American Dictionary of the English Language defines the word puttering as “moving or going in a specified manner with ineffective action or little energy or purpose.” I consider this to be an incomplete definition, but neither Charles Merriam nor Noah Webster asked for my opinion, which stands to reason since they’re both dead.
First of all, puttering does not lack purpose. In fact, it is a purpose. For example, when I went to the shop on Saturday, I knew I was going there for no specific reason, and that in and of itself is a purpose. I also disagree with the current definition because it has a derogatory tone. The act of puttering takes a considerable amount of creativity and cerebral capacity. Consider this sequence of thought while out in the shop. Now I know that I need to replace the fuel filter on my lawnmower, and as I begin inventorying my tools, I notice a fishing reel that needs a new worm gear. Since fishing is way more fun than mowing the yard, I change my tool search from a metric socket set to a micro flathead/phillips driver pack. Then I remember that I had recently cut the perfect cedar limb to make a hiking staff, and I grab my drawing knife, sit on my favorite stool outside, and begin debarking the limb. Four strokes into this process, my wife starts yelling something about trash from the house, making me stop my project, and go find out what all the fuss is about. When I get back to the shop two hours later, I’ve lost interest on the hiking staff task, but I notice a kink in my garden hose, and I start looking for a splicer fitting. This is quintessential puttering.
Puttering is often confused with tinkering, and that is a serious mistake. For one thing, tinkering is accomplished with way less mental processing and usually ends up in a big mess. The act of tinkering is what happens when puttering actually turns into an attempted project. Puttering never makes it to that level. For example, in my “repairing my fishing reel” scenario, let’s say that I actually started to take my reel apart. What would have happened would have been a pile of tiny parts all over the work table, and when I tried to put it back together, I would have been missing three screws and a spacer strut. You see that? Now my broken fishing reel is reduced to a mini junkyard with no hope of being useful for fishing ever again. I would rather have a broken fishing reel sitting in my shop for years because at least there is the hope that someday it could actually become functional.
People like me with advanced puttering skill like to go shopping in venues suited for honing our talent. Gibsons Department Store in Kerrville is a perfect example of such a place and is usually filled with folks who putter around looking for this or that. I often go there, and typically, I will start looking at hardware, migrate to the sporting goods department, and end up examining models of WWII fighter airplanes in the hobby department. Mind you, I never consider a real purchase of any of these goods, because then I would wind up tinkering, and you already know how that ends up.
I’ve known many talented people who get jobs done just for the sake of quality. Mind you, I’m not one of those people, because my proficiency at puttering requires that I aimlessly wander around with ineffective action, and it’s important to keep a balance of different personalities and skill sets in life.
Take my mother’s husband, Curtis, for example. Curtis is one of those guys that always has a smile on his face, regardless of circumstances. I think something is wrong with him, but it would be inconsiderate of me to mention it to him. Because of his experience, he has a quiet, confident demeanor because he’s seen and solved just about every problem ever detected in his corner of the world. This is all well and good, but Curtis must learn to admit his deficiencies, and come to grips with the recognition that he has a long way to go before he can claim any competence at puttering. I’m trying to help him with that because that’s the kind of guy I am, but so far, he just doesn’t seem to get it.
It just goes to show that - wait a minute - my wife is yelling something about air conditioner filters. Guess I’ll have to finish this up later.
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect.com.
