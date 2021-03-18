Have you ever felt like you have been through a whirlwind – and survived it?
Well, that is what we had here at the Dietert Center on Monday. But it was a whirlwind full of fantastic things, wonderful people, and all in all, great Texas support.
You see, we had the extreme privilege of facilitating COVID-19 vaccinations for some of our Meals on Wheels clients, both in the home and through a drive-in process.
We could not have accomplished these 143 vaccinations without the professional support and service of Dub Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator, Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney and two of his team members, two officers from the Texas Department of Emergency Management/Texas Emergency Management Task Force, one Fire Chief from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, 10 members of the Army National Guard, and 30 members from the Air National Guard.
Yes, that is at least 43 people from outside Kerr County who brought our seniors the first of two vaccines and hopefully their path to freedom from this virus.
What a wonderful group of people of all ages that were part of these teams. We can all be very proud that we have such professional ladies and gentlemen representing the state of Texas.
We also had more than 10 of our Meals on Wheels volunteers that traveled with the eight teams to assure homebound seniors that these service members were here to help them out, along with other MOW volunteers that helped us survey our clients, make phone calls to confirm and help get our meals out to our seniors on a crazy day.
Thank you, everyone, for making this happen in our community. As I ended the day on Monday, or should I say the evening, my heart swelled with pride for what all of us, our staff included, were able to accomplish this day.
And, we get to do it all over again when they all return next month to dispense vaccination #2. We are ready!
For those that might have missed this round of vaccinations, I am starting to work on another round, but hopefully you will be able to receive yours locally before then.
We want to open soon and the more vaccinations that have been completed, the quicker we will be able to do that.
I know that everyone is ready to get back into the groove of normalcy, but the Dietert Center will hold off for a little while longer.We are so ready to have everyone back in the building as we miss the sweet sounds of laughter, visions of friendship and the positive benefits of fun.
Give us a few more weeks to prepare for your safe return. Since your health and safety is our main concern, please bear with us.
Although our building is closed to general public use and regular programming right now, the Dietert Center staff are here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines.
Please give us a call for any special needs you might have for Meals on Wheels, Friendship Café Drive Thru, Medical Equipment Lending, Personal Alert Link units, and our Call Reassurance program.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60 plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open for lunch Monday throuh Friday 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.00.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, March 17 – Shepherd’s Pie;
• Thursday, March 18 – Mushroom Pork Chop;
• Friday, March 19 – Stuffed Bell Pepper;
• Monday, March 22 – Healthy Baked Fish;
• Tuesday, March 23 – Chicken A La King;
• Wednesday, March 24 – Swiss Steak.
Call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.