‘Viva Terlingua’ At 50
Buy Now

The famous “Viva Terlingua” door came back to Luckenbach for the 50th Celebration of Jerry Jeff Walker’s iconic record.

by Phil Houseal

No matter how many times you snake along Farm to Market Road 1376, a small tingle rises when you turn off on Luckenbach’s Town Loop. I vividly recall my first trip here in 1978. It was like a pilgrimage to Lourdes. The song “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)” had just turned everyone from “Staying Alive” to two-stepping. When I walked into the post office/general store/bar, where pickers sat around the wood-burning stove with Lone Star longnecks perched on the table, it was like stepping onto a movie set.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.