‘Viva Terlingua’ At 50

No matter how many times you snake along Farm to Market Road 1376, a small tingle rises when you turn off on Luckenbach’s Town Loop. I vividly recall my first trip here in 1978. It was like a pilgrimage to Lourdes. The song “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)” had just turned everyone from “Staying Alive” to two-stepping. When I walked into the post office/general store/bar, where pickers sat around the wood-burning stove with Lone Star longnecks perched on the table, it was like stepping onto a movie set.
I was surprised that “magical” feeling was still there when I drove out for the 50th Anniversary celebration of the recording of “Viva Terlingua” last weekend.
Luckenbach celebrated the watershed moment, the zero hour, the cosmic singularity that turned country music on its keester, when Jerry Jeff Walker sat down with his Lost Gonzo Band next to Hondo Crouch and recorded that little live LP.
The recording was so live, you could hear the chickens on the soundtrack. Descendants of that flock still roost in the old oaks hanging over the beer garden. You can read about the pivotal role the song played in music and cultural history elsewhere. But last weekend, hundreds of people seeking that magic returned to the hallowed ground to be a part of shared history.
And it is hallowed ground.
Hondo’s grandson, Kitt Patterson, literally grew up here. He still sees the magic every day.
“It's pretty much a special place,” Patterson said. “There were always folks that would come here and just didn't get it. They see it as nothing but dirt. And that's okay. You just let those people go on and they find their place somewhere else. But other people get it–these buildings, these oak trees, the history, authenticity and the honesty of what this place is. As Jessie Colter said, it was a time and a place that will never happen again.”
While Luckenbach was the stage where all the magic unfolded, the players were Hondo and Jerry Jeff.
“When I think of Hondo and Jerry Jeff, they absolutely loved life to the fullest,” Patterson said. “Their friendship and love for one another spawned all of this.”
Tonight was all about Jerry Jeff Walker recording his groundbreaking album here. As legends like Michael Martin Murphey and Ray Wylie Hubbard reprised the hits on stage, pilgrims wandered the grounds, reliving their own stories.
As a high school student, Steve Kneese was there with his buds 50 years ago, because “Mom and Dad told us not to.”
“When the recording happened, I was standing behind the dance hall right there,” Kneese recalled, pointing at the back of the building. “Two buddies of mine were sitting at that table. And they pulled me up through the window.”
Did they realize at the time what a momentous occasion was happening?
“Not at all,” he said. “I'm not saying we didn't drink any beer that night. I mean, it was great. We still remember what to us was the greatest place on Earth.”
If it sounds like defining the place, the music, the event is elusive, it’s because it is. Documentary filmmaker Eric A. Geadelmann has spent the last decade trying to distill the essence of what happened in 1973, and what is still happening. Next year he plans to release his six-part streaming series “They Called Us Outlaws,” in partnership with the Country Music Hall of Fame. He was at Luckenbach last weekend capturing final footage.
Of all the interviews Geadelmann has filmed with recording artists, songwriters, producers, and musicians, the most moving was when he spent time with Jerry Jeff Walker.
“The Jerry Jeff Walker interview was really one of the highlights of all 130-plus interviews,” Geadelmann said. “It went about two hours. A lot of really amazing information was revealed, some of it for the first time. In both humorous and heartfelt ways, it was really special.”
So special, he emerged from the process with new insight.
“No question. Being at the feet of these true artists for such a prolonged period of time was life-changing,” he said. “To learn what it means to be an artist and follow what's inside yourself, regardless, really sums up the entire 12 hours. This is why these amazing singer-songwriters are put on this planet – to connect with you and me, to somehow process all the stuff that is the human condition, and make sense of it, and present it to us in a way that resonates.”
So where does the magic of Luckenbach, Texas reside? Is it the buildings? Is it the place? Is it the people? Is it the music?
Kitt Patterson smiled and gave his answer:
“Yes,” he said. “I’m saying, yes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.