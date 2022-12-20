Here we are in the last week of Christmas and filled with lots of hustle and bustle. The gifts of time, health, love, and friendship are the most important, but if you still need an idea for the other type of gift, how about a Dietert Gift Certificate for a membership, class, travel, or meals in our Friendship Cafe?
Memberships are not required to participate at the center, but with a membership, you are able to save a few dollars for some of the classes and activities. Gift Certificates for other programs or classes will be at the value of the certificate.
Or, consider a year end contribution in honor of your friend or family member to help Dietert provide another year of beneficial services for the seniors in Kerr County. These services range from Meals on Wheels, Medical Equipment Lending, Call Reassurance, Friendship Cafe, Personal Alert Link units, Dementia Care classes, or the Take 5 Club Day Respite Care Services. Give me or Paige Sumner a call if you have any questions about making a donation, drop it off at the desk, or make your donation on our website www.dietertcenter.org. For all new donors, your dollars will be matched by a generous challenge grant we received.
What was a special Christmas memory for you? Time with others, a fun trip, or that special bike or doll that you received? I asked this question a few years ago and was delighted to hear so many stories full of love, fun, and the blessings of Christmas. But, I also heard some stories of sadness as some people either didn’t have good memories, or they had since lost loved ones and were in the midst of learning how to enjoy Christmas again. Please seek out your neighbors, friends, or family members that might need to feel some extra love this year and show them the gift of kindness. And, if you have a special story to share with me, I would love to hear it.
The cold weather is on the way to Kerr County, so we are continuing to take donations of new blankets for our seniors. Here’s an idea, watch those after-Christmas sales, and you might be able to pick up some extras for our friends. Also, please consider dropping off some pet food for our Meals on Wheels clients and their very special pet family members as well. You can drive through the covered area and drop them off in a flash.
A special thank you to JAM Broadcasting for providing onsite awareness of our pet food drive at Walmart this week. Justin, Leslee and the team are such wonderful supporters of everything in Kerrville, and we are lucky they call Kerr County home.
Another special thank you to the Hill Country Home School Association. The youth and their parents once again bagged up fruit and goodies to share with our Meals on Wheels homebound seniors. With over 300 bags loaded up in record time, cookies and hot chocolate were definitely a fitting end to the event.
The next Club Ed catalog full of exciting classes is at the printer right now. Watch your mail in the coming weeks, or you can find the classes listed on our website www.dietertcenter.org/clubed so that you can go ahead and reserve your spot.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program and get you started on the program.
If you are able to drive or catch a ride with a friend, please join us for lunch in the Friendship Cafe and enjoy great food. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Dec. 21 – Beef Enchiladas;
• Thursday, Dec. 22 – Beef Steak Fingers w/Gravy;
• Friday, Dec. 23 – Roast Turkey w/Gravy;
• Monday, Dec. 26 – We are closed for Christmas;
• Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Fish Taco, and;
• Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Dijon Baked Chicken.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
