My son graduated from Southwestern University this past weekend, and my family attended the ceremony at Birklebock field in Georgetown, Texas.
Even though the event started early, by 10 a.m. it was more than 100 degrees inside the stadium with no wind. Sitting on aluminum bleachers didn’t help either. I would liken the experience to spending three hours inside a TV dinner with the oven set on broil. Being the analytical type, I roughly counted the number of graduates at approximately 350.
The time between names being called averaged about nine seconds. That’s 3,150 seconds. Divide that by 60, and you come up with 52 and a half minutes. However, the president of the university had to finish her speech first, and she most certainly had the gift of gab.
Thankfully, the graduates were lined up by degree name, and since my son was receiving a Bachelor of Arts from the “Business School” I was able to excuse myself from the figurative rotisserie at about the halfway point. It reminded me, though, of my days as a teacher at Hal Peterson Middle School and trying to convey the art of writing and speaking to 13-year-olds.
There is a scene in the movie and book, “A River Runs Through It,” by Norman Maclean. Norman received his early education in his own home at the hands of his father, who taught only reading and writing.
Being of Scottish descent, the Reverend Maclean believed that the art of writing lay in thrift. And so, every day, young Norman would write an essay and present it to his father for grading. His father would simply cross through about half of it with a red crayon, hand it back, and say, “Again - half as long.” After about three or four drafts, his father would read the essay, look Norman in the eye, and say, “Good, now throw it away.” I love that scene. Not only because of its unique teaching style, but because of its educational value. In fact, I adapted the method to my own teaching style, and I use it still today when teaching writing to my own children.
Now, keep in mind that the attention span of the average 13-year-old child is somewhere around 45 seconds. No, seriously. Therefore, the art of teaching (for middle schoolers anyway) also lies in thrift. If you can’t convey your message inside a minute, forget it - you’re just wasting your time.
So, the Kerr method of effective writing and speaking is this - “Tell them what you are going to tell them, tell them, and then tell them what you told them.” - That’s it.
They can figure out all the other stuff like context clues, grammar, and elaboration from their language arts teachers. Let’s dive into the Kerr method a little deeper.
First, tell them what you are going to tell them. In other words, get to the point. The first paragraph should clearly tell the reader what your purpose is. Even if the subject is simple - like, how to tie your shoe, you need to let the audience know your motive in the first couple of sentences. If they finish the first paragraph and are still confused, you need to start over.
Secondly, you tell them. Stick to the essential details and don’t get caught up in “rabbit trails” as my father-in-law would often say.
I remember my English professor in college, coaching my writing skills, saying, “Just tell them the time. Don’t get lost in trying to describe how to build a watch.”
His message was that most readers don’t care about all the research and facts. They just want you to give them the conclusions.
And finally, the last phase of the method, “Tell them what you told them.” In other words, land your plane, and stick the landing. Leave them with no doubt of your clear conclusion.
It’s funny that in today’s world of digital communication, kids write texts all day long. Most days, they will use their phone to text their friends more than 100 times, and most of those are less than 10 words each. This proves my point - that folks don’t want to hear a book report.
You can get your message across quickly these days and move on. We even have little emojis to deliver a message without any words at all. My aunt, on the other hand, has not grasped this concept.
She’s only had a phone for a few years, but if I text her and ask, “How you doin Aunt Martha?” her reply would be, “Okay, but I am having a hard time getting my front door fixed. My son, Jack (your cousin) tried to fix it the other day, but he just made it worse. I need to finish painting the door, but I can’t find the right shade of green to match my artwork. My hair stylist appointment is Friday, but I can’t get a ride. Do you know how to fix faucets? Because my faucet is dripping in the bathroom, and I don’t know what to do about it. I ordered a bracelet for your mother from the Home Shopping Network, but it hasn’t gotten here, and it’s been more than 3 days. There is a snake that keeps eating our chicken eggs, and we can’t find it. Do you still like to build things like your daddy did? I need a porch swing, and a picnic table, and a coffee table that fits in my living room. I need to lose a few pounds so I my blouses will fit better. It’s really hot here. I don’t remember it being so hot in May before. If we don’t get some rain soon, it’s going to get real dry around here. I have a sweetgum tree that I think is dying, and it’s only 10 years old. Actually, it might be 11 years old. Someone needs to finish raking this darn yard.”
My texted reply said… “K”
Have a great week.
