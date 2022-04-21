To the editor:
Kerrville has always been a community of forward-thinking citizens.
As our neighbors in San Antonio enter Stage 2 drought restrictions Kerrville continues our year-round conservation efforts. Here we plan ahead and use water conservatively. City staff manages our drinking water carefully, seeking consistent long-term solutions to add to and preserve our water supply for the future.
Thirty years ago Kerrville brought a novel idea to a skeptical Texas Water Board: Aquifer Storage and Recovery wells. ASR is a simple idea: Draw water from the Guadalupe River during high flows, treat and store that water in natural geologic ‘tanks’ to be drawn upon when needed.
It was a novel strategy no other Texas city used at the time, and only one other city in the entire country, back then. Controversial locally, our wise leaders led us toward today, and now Kerrville has three ASR wells offering more drinking water during regional droughts.
Recently our city developed a plan reusing water to irrigate golf courses and sports fields. Millions of gallons are irrigating, rather than simply flowing down river, another tool conserving drinking water for drinking. Is that why we are not in drought conditions like our San Antonio neighbors today?
Our city staff, citizenry, our leaders constantly look forward: local retired citizen geologists found another large aquifer deep under our city limits.
Working with Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District we drilled and found not only good water, but enough water to supply 30 percent of Kerrville’s daily use. This newest well expanded our future supply significantly.
Our city listens to citizens.
Councils, city staff, we all look forward to sustainable smart growth and conservation in our corner of the Hill Country. While some folks raise questions and criticize councils, claiming to represent us, our thoughtful forward-thinking continues to serve our city well.
– Bruce John Stracke
Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.