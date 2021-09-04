The Dietert Center is looking forward to a very busy September. Get ready for some fun.
Special events this month include our annual “Round to Remember” Golf Tournament which supports our Dementia Care Advocates program on Sept. 11 at Riverhill Country Club. With incredible support from our community, the day is sure to be a great one. Thank you to our major sponsors: Schreiner University, the Cailloux Foundation, the John Iman Family, Caring Senior Services, Terminix, and Larry & Diana Howard. New Century Hospice & New Haven Memory Care, Zach Riffett, CFP-Edward Jones, MiniMart, Omni Golf Carts, Ken Stoepel Ford, Moore’s Home Furnishings, the Bosworth Company Ltd., and Amos Barton of the Carlson Law Firm round out the list of major sponsors to date. There is still time to support the event if you are interested. Other ways to support the cause are by participating as a Hole Sponsor, In Memory or In Honor of a Loved One, or a general donation. Or, come have fun with us and play a round of golf with great friends.
If you are interested in playing or sponsoring, please give Paige Sumner a call to find out more. We had a great time last year, and this year is shaping up to be a great one as well. You can register for any option on our website, www.dietertcenter.org, or call for more information.
Prior to the 1:30 p.m. shotgun start of the tournament, we will take a moment to recognize Patriot Day. Wear your red, white, and blue and let’s honor the many men and women who lost their lives that day, the first responders who helped save many lives, and the many families that have been affected for eternity.
Speaking of Dementia Care Advocates, Peggy Pilkenton, our DCA Coordinator will be providing a great information series in September on Understanding Dementia on the 13th, Managing Difficult Behaviors on Sept. 20, and Coping Skills for Caregivers on Sept. 27. Sign up soon to reserve your spot.
Another special event I want to showcase is our annual Mother’s Day Tea on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2-4 p.m. I know it’s not actually May for Mother’s Day, but if you can do Christmas in July, then we can certainly do Mother’s Day in September. We are calling this year’s event, “Moments of Memories with Mom.” Bring your mom, sisters, aunts and friends to celebrate with wonderful teas, snacks, and a fashion show. This is a free event for our community, and it is always a special day filled with love.
Upcoming classes in September include the ever-popular Country Line Dancing and Texas Two Step, Hill Country Karate, Basic Computer class, Learn to Play Bridge, and Medicare 101-What It’s All About.
A new class I want to tell you about is: Learn to Stipple – Drawing with Dots. It is a two-session class on Sept. 15-16 from 1-6 p.m. Stippling is an art technique that uses dots to create shading, patterns, and texture in drawings. This class will be facilitated by Jim Campbell, a Guinness Book of World Records artist and creator of DOTTA-LOT Stipple Drawing Kits. He will provide the initial sketch, so you don’t have to be an artist to attend.
Wow, that is a lot going on this month. But, really, that is only a small listing of everything. Look for our new Fall Catalog in the mail, stop by to pick one up, or check out our website, www.dietertcenter.org, and click on the Club Ed category to learn about other wonderful opportunities available.
Please join us for lunch in the Friendship Café and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, your meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Sept. 1 – Chicken Spaghetti;
• Thursday, Sept. 2 – Green Chili Pork;
• Friday, Sept. 3 – Crispy Baked Fish;
• Monday, Sept. 6 – CLOSED for Labor Day;
• Tuesday, Sept. 7 – Beef Pepper Steak, and;
• Wednesday, Sept. 8 – Baked Ham.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.